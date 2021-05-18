 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Image of the character Shrek made from hundreds of pictures of Shrek

Shhhrrreeekkkk

Thinking about him, 20 years later

You either die Shrek or live long enough to see yourself become Lord Farquaad

By Petrana Radulovic

Shrek and Pepe the Frog are similar kinds of meme stars

By Amanda Silberling

What happened to Shrek’s laser-eyes?

By Tasha Robinson

Princess Fiona was like no princess before her — and no princess since

By Maddy Myers

Shrek didn’t chicken out on its Donkey-Dragon sex

By Petrana Radulovic

What playing a Gingerbread Man drowned in milk was like

By Matt Patches

The two most cursed official Shrek videos on YouTube were released on the same day

By Petrana Radulovic

Justice for Sir Justin Timberlake

By Petrana Radulovic

Hello to the red carpet photos from the Shrek premiere

By Matt Patches

How old is Shrek? Only the Shrek musical had the answer.

By Austen Goslin

Oh right, these things actually happened in the Shrek movies

By Toussaint Egan and Polygon Staff

“Somebody once told me the world is gonna roll me,” belts Smash Mouth in the intro moments of 2001’s Shrek. And just like the great band prophesied, the movie smashed all the established rules of animation. The film was crude, it was pointed, it catered to adults, and it set the stage for American animation for the next decade to come. Shrek premiered at Cannes. Shrek won the first Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Shrek was inducted into the Library of Congress as a notable historic work. Then there are the Shrek memes.

Like it or not, there is no denying Shrek’s gargantuan impact on the state of entertainment. On the 20th anniversary of the movie’s theatrical release, Polygon is taking a look back at our favorite ogre and his legacy. Why did Fiona hit so hard in 2001? What the hell is up with Justin Timberlake’s weird appearances in the movies? Why can’t we stop thinking about Gingerbread Man drowning in milk? And just how old is Shrek? Also, we have to talk about the memes.

So settle back in your mud jacuzzi and light some ear wax candles, because we’re about to get Shhhhrrrreeeekkkked.

You either die Shrek or live long enough to see yourself become Lord Farquaad