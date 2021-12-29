Here are the most popular indie games on the Nintendo Switch in 2021

The Nintendo Switch is a lean, mean indie machine. In some instances, the mix of the console’s popularity paired with its portability creates the perfect opportunity for a game to be “rediscovered” by a new audience and receive a bump in popularity. Because of this, fans of indies will often wait for a Switch release to play a game, or they’ll even re-purchase it when a game finally comes to the handheld.

The eShop has no shortage of lovely indie games that have captured our and fans’ hearts. In 2021, the Nintendo Switch got critically acclaimed darlings like Chicory: A Colorful Tale, the Spelunky series, and Loop Hero, after these games were originally released on different platforms. In addition to games exclusive to the Switch, the eShop also got a few great indie games simultaneous to their release on other platforms, like Eastward and Unpacking.

It’s been a standout year for indies, especially on Switch. So let’s see just what Switch players bought, as far as indies go. Nintendo posted a video showing off some of the 15 best-selling indie games on the platform on Wednesday. The final list is as follows:

So, if you were looking to squeeze in a little more gaming before the end of the year, or you hoped to find a fresh new title to start you off in 2022, this is a pretty solid list of what Switch owners bought in 2021.