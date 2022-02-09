 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp launches on Nintendo Switch this April

Nintendo drops a few more bombs about the series’ refreshed gameplay

By Charlie Hall

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, the remastered version of the first two games in the Advance Wars series for the Game Boy Advance, will release on April 8. Nintendo made the announcement Wednesday during a special Nintendo Direct presentation. They also dropped a new trailer.

Highlights include voiceover for all of the games’ commanding officers. The graphics look glossy and much higher-resolution than the original. A custom map generator has been added, and you’ll be able to share those maps with other players online. A fast-forward button helps speed up gameplay, and there’s now an option to roll back your terrible choices and re-do entire turns. Both local and online multiplayer will be included as well.

Re-Boot Camp is being developed for the Nintendo Switch by WayForward, the same group who helmed DuckTales: Remastered and Double Dragon Neon. The remaster was originally announced during E3 2021. It will include two discrete campaigns covering the events of Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising. Both games have been “reimagined and rebuilt” for modern players, according to Nintendo. Fans should expect lots of quality-of-life improvements and higher resolutions.

Whether the game will take advantage of the Nintendo Switch’s touch screen is still unknown. It’s currently available for pre-order at $59.99.

