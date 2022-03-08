New Kirby trailer shows off the Switch game’s more peculiar features

In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the fearless pink puffball finds himself in a strange post-apocalyptic world, where nature has taken over civilization. But in true Kirby fashion, he heeds the call to rescue the Waddle Dees who have been kidnapped by the mysterious Beast Pack. To do so, Kirby must use his copy abilities to save the world and discover the secrets of this new realm. He also gets a gun. You get ‘em, Kirby.

A new overview trailer for the March Nintendo Switch release goes into depth about some of the gameplay features — including the highly anticipated Mouthful Mode, where Kirby takes on the shape of whatever object he can wrap his mouth around. In addition to the car we saw in the first trailer, Kirby also becomes a pipe, a ring, and stairs. He also swallows a large amount of water and becomes a sentient water balloon. We love to see it.

The trailer also dives into some of the other modes of the game, including ... just chilling at Waddle Dee village. Players can also battle bosses at the Colosseum, dabble in some mini-games, and engage in co-op mode, where a second player can join in as Bandana Waddle Dee.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land launches on Nintendo Switch on March 25. A free demo is now available in the Nintendo eShop.