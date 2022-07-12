Kirby takes on dessert in surprise new racing game Kirby’s Dream Buffet

What’s better than Kirby? Kirby in a world that’s made up entirely of giant dessert items. And what’s even better than that? MULTIPLE KIRBYS.

In Kirby’s Dream Buffet, all these beautiful dreams become reality. It’s a bit of a racing game, and a bit of an obstacle course. Players will roll through various food-themed levels, consuming strawberries to grow larger and bump away the competition. And because this is Kirby, there are also some copy abilities — in this case, food-related ones — to add some extra pizzazz.

The game is designed to be approachable for all-ages, yet offer enough challenge for more hardcore Kirby fans. Both local and online multiplayer will be available.

This new Kirby game comes as a surprise, since Kirby and the Forgotten Land came out earlier this year. There are no price details available for Kirby’s Dream Buffet, nor is there an exact release date beyond Summer 2022. It’s an eShop and download exclusive, so it’ll probably be a smaller game. More information can be found on the Nintendo store website.