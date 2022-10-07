Nintendo reminds us Pilotwings 64 is coming to Switch in the sexiest way possible

Flight simulator game Pilotwings 64 will hit Nintendo Switch Online on Oct. 13, Nintendo announced Thursday. Like other Nintendo 64 games, it’s just for Expansion Pack-tier subscribers. But in case you needed a reminder, a very sexy voiceover will tell you all about this game in a new trailer. Just listen to that smooth saxophone!

Pilotwings 64 originally came out in 1996 for Nintendo 64 — it was one of just two launch games, alongside Super Mario 64, in North America — and features a wide variety of flying methods, including jetpacks and hang gliding. Players pick from one of six characters, each with their own strengths and weaknesses, all vying for a pilot’s license. And as that smooth and sultry voice mentions, shooting giant robots is also involved. This is the game’s first official re-release.

Pilotwings 64 on Nintendo Switch Online was first announced during Sept. 13’s Nintendo Direct, alongside a host of other old games like GoldenEye 007, the first three Mario Party games, 1080º Snowboarding, and Pokémon Stadium and Pokémon Stadium 2. Accessing Pilotwings 64 or any of those other Nintendo 64 games will require having a Nintendo Switch, subscribing to Nintendo Switch Online, and having the Expansion Pack add-on. The sultry trailer voice guy is not included.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack costs $49.99 annually for an individual user, and $79.99 annually for a family plan (for up to eight users). The higher-priced tier of Nintendo Switch Online also grants access to Sega Genesis games, as well as the Happy Home Paradise add-on for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass, and Splatoon 2’s Octo Expansion.