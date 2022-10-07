 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Splatoon 3’s newest Splatfest wades into a hot Pokémon debate

Who will emerge the victor: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly?

By Petrana Radulovic
three squidlings in green, red, and blue attire to represent grass, fire, and water type pokemon Image: Nintendo

The next Splatfest will answer an age-old, hotly debated question: Which Pokémon starter type is the best?

Splatoon 3 introduced three-way turf wars to its competitive Splatfest events, making it the perfect venue to settle this debate. Grass-type, Fire-type, and Water-type teams will face off starting on Nov. 11. You’re not just playing for your team, but for the love of your first and/or favorite starter Pokémon. (Go Fire-type team!)

This Splatfest will also coincide with the release of the newest Pokémon games, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, which are set to hit Nintendo Switch just a week later on Nov. 18. Like basically every other mainline Pokémon game, Scarlet and Violet will prompt players to pick from one of three starters — Water, Grass, or Fire. And if you’re torn between the adorable Sprigatito, the feisty Fuecoco, or the stylish Quaxly, why not let the results of this upcoming Splatfest help you decide?



