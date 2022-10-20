 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alan Wake gets surprise release on Nintendo Switch

Just in time for spooky season

By Petrana Radulovic
The Alan Wake remaster is available today on the Nintendo Switch. And for a limited time, it’s discounted at 20%, before it goes back up to the usual $29.99 price point. It was previously announced that the game would come to Nintendo Switch, but without a specific release date.

The 2010 action-adventure thriller from Developer Remedy and Epic Games follows the titular author as he searches for his missing wife. Eventually, he finds himself in the mysterious Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls, where he begins to experience events from a novel he can’t remember writing. The game is structured into episodes, similar to a television series. Two DLC story expansions — The Signal and The Writer — also came out that year. They continue Alan’s story after the events of the game.

Last October, the remastered version of Alan Wake hit Windows, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series X|S. This remaster includes both of the story expansions.

