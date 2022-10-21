Two classic Mario games are headed to Nintendo Switch Online

Get your oversized dice blocks ready.

The first two Mario Party games are headed to Nintendo Switch Online November 2, Nintendo announced Thursday night.

Mario Party and Mario Party 2 will join plenty of other classic Nintendo games on the Switch’s membership program. Other recent additions include GoldenEye and Earthworm Jim.

First released in 1998 in Japan and 1999 in the U.S., Mario Party was the original version of Nintendo’s mini-game heavy party game series. Mario Party 2 was released a year later (1999 in Japan, 2000 in the U.S.), introducing a whole lot of new minigames.

The series has continued strong since then, with 11 titles in the main series (most recently the excellent Super Mario Party in 2018) and a handful of spin-off games.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack costs $49.99 annually for an individual user, and $79.99 annually for a family plan (for up to eight users).