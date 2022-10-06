How to watch NYCC 2022’s panel livestreams

Attending New York Comic Con is easier than ever this year, thanks to the magic of streaming. Popverse, the company behind NYCC, will be hosting livestreams of select panels on their site — and for free. It’s not every single panel, nor does it capture the feeling of walking around among cosplayers and sweet sweet merch, but for those who can’t attend in person yet still want to watch, this is the perfect option.

One downside: While the select panels will be available for free live, if you can’t catch them as they happen you will have to sign up for a paid Popverse membership or purchase a NYCC digital ticket. Some of these livestreams will also not include the exclusive screenings or clips debuting at the panels. The full schedule and associated links are available on the Popverse page. Below are some highlights streaming over the next few days:

Thursday, October 6

3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.: The Owl House

3:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.: HBO Max’s Velma

4:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.: Super Mario Bros. film

5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.: HBO and BBC One’s His Dark Materials

5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

6:15 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.: Solar Opposites

7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.: Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches

7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.: Netflix Presents: The Midnight Club

7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.: Prime Video Presents: The Legend of Vox Machina

Friday, October 7

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.: Prime Video Presents: Good Omens

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.: American Born Chinese

12:45 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.: Chainsaw Man Dub Cast Panel (does not include screening)

2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Chucky Season 2: Cast Conversation

3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.: VIZ Official Panel Featuring Ultraman

3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.: World Premiere – Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons (does not include screening)

4:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.: Prime Video Presents: The Wheel of Time & The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power

6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.: Teen Wolf: The Movie & Wolf Pack

8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.: Showtime’s Let the Right One In

Saturday, October 8

2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.: A Conversation with The Darkling, The Crows, and Leigh Bardugo

2:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.: BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (does not include screening)

3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.: Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind (does not include screening)

4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.: Star Trek Universe

4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.: Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing

5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.: The Walking Dead

5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.: Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

7:45 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.: Netflix Presents: Wednesday

Sunday, October 9

10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: Starz’ Outlander

10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: Women of Marvel

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.: The Muppets Mayhem

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.: Humans and Bots Unite in Transformers: EarthSpark

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.: An Animation Journey with Cartoon Network and Adult Swim

2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.: The Winchesters Pilot (does not include screening)

2:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.: SpongeBob Squarepants Presents The Tidal Zone

3:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.: HBO Max and DC’s Doom Patrol and Titans

4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.: Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story