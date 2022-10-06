How to watch Critical Role’s Legend of Vox Machina panel at NYCC 2022

It’s New York Comic Con season, and there are plenty of exciting panels and updates going on this week and through the weekend. But if you’re a fan of Critical Role — the extremely popular actual play D&D group — you’re probably hoping to catch the new panel for The Legend of Vox Machina 2022 NYCC panel, which will offer details about the animated series’ upcoming second season.

Well you have two options for watching the panel: live and video on demand. Only the live option is free, so let’s run through when and where you should watch The Legend of Vox Machina panel, and how you can easily catch it later on VOD.

When and where can I watch the Vox Machina NYCC panel?

The Prime Video Presents: The Legend of Vox Machina panel will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 6. It’ll run for an hour, and feature the show’s executive producers and cast, which includes Critical Role favorites like Matthew Mercer and Laura Bailey.

If you’re punctual, Popverse will allow you to watch the panel live, for free, on its website. If you’re on a budget and want to catch the panel for yourself, this is your best bet.

I missed the live panel, how can I watch the VOD?

If you’re coming to this post late, and unable to watch the panel live, don’t worry. Both Popverse and NYCC itself have VODs available for you to watch. (It’s possible Critical Role will also offer a VOD, but the current details are TBD, according to its website).

The only way to access these VODs is by paying for a NYCC digital ticket or becoming a paid “fan” member on Popverse.

The NYCC digital ticket will run you $29, but you’ll gain access to all VOD panels from several of the main stages (including the Empire, where the Vox Machina panel is). The Popverse route is more expensive, running you $65 for the entire year, but you’ll also gain access to digital tickets to MCM London, ECCC, and C2E2.