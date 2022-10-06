The Owl House witches face the human world in this exclusive NYCC clip

The witches of The Owl House come face-to-face with some of the weirder parts of the human world in a new clip. The footage is premiering at The Owl House’s New York Comic Con panel, and we have its online debut.

For two seasons of Disney Channel’s The Owl House, plucky human Luz navigated the weird, wacky, witch-filled Boiling Isles. This time, it’s the witches’ turn to explore the human world and all the peculiarities that come with it. The second season of The Owl House ended with Luz and her close friends being transported back to Earth, as they escaped the chaotic machinations of the all-powerful Collector. Meanwhile, Luz’s mentor Eda and many of the adult characters were trapped in the Boiling Isles, left to the Collector’s mercy.

The new clip shows Luz’s mother helping everyone get settled in for the night. Some, like Human obsessed Gus, take to the world better than others. Gus has discovered the joys of bubble wrap, while plant witch Willow and abomination witch Amity freak out over an alarm clock. It’s a small glimpse back into the series, but it already proves just how much the dynamic has changed now that the cast is stuck in the human world.

The Owl House returns to Disney Channel on Oct. 15 with the first of three 44-minute specials. The other two will premiere next year. The first two seasons of The Owl House are available to stream on Disney Plus.