All the NYCC 2022 news, trailers, and reveals in one place

After SDCC, New York Comic Con is one of the year’s biggest pop culture gatherings. On top of being a source for major comic news, it also finds everything from the teams behind Lord of the Rings to Chainsaw Man and Critical Role gathering to hype up their new projects. Every year we can expect news, announcements, and trailers to break out of the convention. 2022 NYCC is also primed to deliver.

What’s on the docket? News from the worlds of Good Omens, Bleach, The Walking Dead, and both DC and Marvel Comics. Already we’ve had The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer bring down the convention house, so even if nothing else happens, it was all worth it.

Tune in all weekend for more updates from out of NYCC — and don’t forget your Funko Pops.