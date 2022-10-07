Amazon Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has almost reached the end of its first season, and it’s got one final trailer to tease a massive final episode. Prime Video premiered the trailer during its panel at New York Comic Con, which was shared by both The Rings of Power and Wheel of Time, the streaming service’s two big tentpole series. The last episode of The Rings of Power’s first season is set for release on Oct. 13.

The trailer, which weaves together moments from the beginning and middle of the seasons to connect the dots to this final act, puts a strong emphasis on Sauron. As in, he walks down some stairs in his big metal costume. Everyone looks pretty worried — it’s Sauron! — and one of the white-cloak people utters “For you are lord Sauron,” which might be a red herring to make people think they’re acolytes of the big guy instead of hunters of The Stranger. Lots of mysteries afoot as the world comes crashing down. (But c’mon, Sauron is definitely Halbrand, right?)

While The Rings of Power’s first season is almost at an end, don’t worry: Amazon will be taking plenty of trips back to Middle-earth. The series is set to run for five full seasons, and production on season 2 is currently underway in London. It’s unclear whether or not Amazon plans to keep this series going with a new season every year, or if there will be a bit larger spread between entries, but we’ll have to wait for new season 2 details to know for sure.