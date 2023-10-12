NYCC gives us a look at a few clones in Orphan Black: Echoes

Just when you thought it was safe to assume you weren’t actually secretly a clone, the Orphan Black universe is coming back.

At New York Comic Con, AMC released a new look at Orphan Black: Echoes, the upcoming spinoff of the hit sci-fi show Orphan Black. And the result is sorta what you’d expect when watching someone slowly learn their whole life is tangled up in a clone conspiracy.

While the original starred Tatiana Maslany as Sarah (as well as her sister clones, Beth, Alison, Elizabeth, Helena, Cosima, and Rachel), Echoes stars Krysten Ritter of Jessica Jones fame as Lucy (and, likely, as several more clones). Like the original show, Echoes will follow a group of women as they weave through each other’s lives and untangle the mysteries behind their identities. This time, however, it’ll be set in the near future, in approximately 2052.

As we see in the trailer, Lucy wakes up and has no idea who she is, with some sort of doctor there to calm her (and doing a not great job of it). Before too long, Lucy has stumbled upon a terrifying lab setup, complete with someone in a tube.

That major time jump from the events of Orphan Black isn’t the only change in store. John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original show and executive producer on Echoes, told Radio Times that the spinoff is going to be “a very different show.”

“If you go with the expectation that you’re going to see Orphan Black, you’re going to probably be disappointed,” he said. “It’s got its own feel, it’s got its own identity. What makes it Orphan Black, there’s a bit of a slow burn to it. I think it’ll be exciting for fans to discover.”

Alongside Ritter, Echoes stars Amanda Fix, Avan Jogia, Keeley Hawes, James Hiroyuki Liao, and Zariella Langford. Orphan Black: Echoes will have 10 episodes in its first season. It’s set to premiere on AMC Plus in 2024.