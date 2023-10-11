New York Comic Con is back for another year, which means panels, cosplay, art, celebrities, and possibly a few announcements of new projects or release dates. Once again, NYCC plans to stream many of its biggest and most exciting panels this year, meaning that you can catch all the comic con action even if you’re nowhere near New York.

The panels will be streamed by NYCC organizer PopVerse, in partnership with companies like Tumblr. The free panels will include those for shows like Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Dragon Ball, Daryl Dixon, Futurama, and Critical Role.

To help you keep up with all the streaming panels, we’ve listed the full schedule (as of Oct. 11) below. Each of the panels listed will stream live for free, with on-demand videos to watch later for paid PopVerse members or NYCC 2023 digital ticket holders. Links to all these streams can be found at Popverse’s website.

Thursday, Oct. 12

11 a.m. ET — Critical Role

12:45 p.m. ET — The official Dragon Ball panel

2:30 p.m. ET — Ewan McGregor spotlight

4:15 p.m. ET — AMC Networks and AMC Plus Present The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

4:15 p.m. ET — Hulu’s Futurama panel

5:45 p.m. ET — Adult Swim Presents: A First Look At New and Returning Series panel

7 p.m. ET — Blumhouse’s Blumfest 2023

Friday, Oct. 13

11 a.m. ET — Apple TV Plus Presents Monarch: Legacy of Monsters based on Legendary’s Monsterverse panel

1:30 p.m. ET — Audible Presents: Slayers: A Buffyverse Story

3 p.m. ET — Disney Plus’ Goosebumps panel

4:30 p.m. ET — Shudder Presents: The Latest in Horror panel

8:30 p.m. ET — Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving movie panel

Saturday, Oct. 14

10:45 a.m. ET — Our Flag Means Death stars Rhys Darby, Con O’Neill, Nathan Foad, Vico Ortiz, Kristian Nairn, and Matthew Maher in conversation

11 a.m. ET — The Guardians of the Galaxy movies’ Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Pom Klementieff in conversation

12:30 p.m. ET — Chris Evans spotlight

12:30 p.m. ET — Fox Entertainment presents Krapopolis and Grimsburg

3:30 p.m. ET — Meet the voice cast of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, hosted by Matt Mercer

3:30 p.m. ET — Prime Video Presents: The Power of Prime

6:15 p.m. ET — Matthew Vaughn: Argylle’s Master of Madness

6:30 p.m. ET — One Piece Dub Villains panel

8 p.m. ET — Cosplay Central Crown Championship

Sunday, Oct. 15