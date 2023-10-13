Monarch: Legacy of Monsters trailer explains how Godzilla fits into the show’s big mystery

Godzilla is back, only this time on the small screen. At a New York Comic Con 2023 panel for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the new MonsterVerse show on Apple TV Plus which premieres in November, hopeful kaiju buffs were shown a new trailer and a look at the first episode for fans. Luckily, Apple put the trailer online right away.

The trailer itself is heavy on story, setting up the role of Monarch in the world of the MonsteVerse, and making it clear that this show’s main characters have a secret or two to hide from the mysterious organization. The trailer also gave us brief glimpses of how the world has changed since the Godzilla and MUTO battle in Godzilla (2014), which seems to have thoroughly rocked the world, giving every city in the world a need for a disaster plan in cast monsters attack again.

While the trailer looks great, the even better news from the panel is that the first episode of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is fantastic. The series, which also stars Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell as the same character almost 50 years apart, looks absolutely incredible, and has likable and interesting characters who find themselves directly in the middle of a fascinating giant-monster mystery. It’s a best-case scenario for rewiring blockbuster IP for TV.

The preview even included a look at some new posters for the series, both of which look great. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters debuts on Apple TV Plus on Nov. 17.