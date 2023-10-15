The Owl House may be officially over, but the love for the show — from both fans and the people behind it — lives on. At this year’s New York Comic Con, Sarah-Nicole Robles, the voice of plucky human Luz; Cissy Jones, the voice behind stern witch Lilith; and Avi Roque, who voices secret rebel bard Raine Whispers got together to discuss their time on the show.

Amid talking about their own voiceover journeys and admiring the cosplay of fans in the audience, the three actors got sentimental about the sheer impact of the show. Jones said that in her time as a voiceover actress, she’s never seen such a vibrant and connected fanbase.

“It’s a cartoon!” she laughed. “But it’s so much more than that. I’ve been part of some of the biggest game franchises on the planet — Call of Duty, Fallout 4, Baldur’s Gate, Starfield — and it’s amazing, but I’ve never been part of anything like this. I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Rocque was also touched by the show’s enormous fanbase, especially because of the wide variety of representation. The role of Raine Whispers was their first voiceover role in animation, and that opportunity particularly resonated with them.

“It means a lot,” they said. “To be Avi, and to be non-binary and to use they-them pronouns and to voice a character that also uses they-them pronouns. I love to hear how it has impacted people. I always say you can’t overplay the power of representation; it really is life-changing and life-saving. I am just in utter bliss.”

Robles also expressed appreciation for getting to voice a character who she closely identified with on multiple levels.

“I almost never get to play a person of color,” said Robles. “As an actor, you always find something to relate to in your character. So number one, Luz is a person of color and I was like, oh my God. Not only is she a person of color, she’s Caribbeana — she’s Dominican, I’m Puerto Rican. On top of that, she’s a little nerd who doesn’t fit in? I was like, That’s me! It was really fun and freeing. And then episode 3… I was like… I’m kinda getting vibes from her… is Luz bisexual? And Dana was like, Yeah, obviously.”

Getting to voice a character that she deeply identified with was already exciting, but seeing the fan reaction to Luz and the show as a whole was another level of transcendent.

“That’s so cool, so validating, and so fun,” she gushed. “I had no idea how big this show would be. We all got through the pandemic together, which I think made it even more special. This show got me through — not financially, but emotionally. I can still escape to the Boiling Isles with you guys.”