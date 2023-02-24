The best job combinations in Octopath Traveler 2

In Octopath Traveler 2, all your characters have set primary jobs that they cannot change. They can, however, add a secondary job, boosting their stats and giving them a new arsenal of abilities to pick from.

You’ll need to visit job guilds in order to pick up licenses to set secondary jobs. You can change your character’s secondary jobs at any time, so there’s no need to worry about setting one and having it be permanent.

Some of the secondary jobs compliment a character’s stats and latent abilities better than others. While we’re not sure if these are the “best” (we haven’t tested every individual combination nor have we crunched the numbers), here’s a list of our favorite job combinations that we’ve tried out so far. If we discover more broken job combinations, we’ll update this guide.

Temenos (cleric) with a scholar secondary job

Through everything, Temenos carried my team with his scholar secondary. His latent power, which allows every hit on that turn to break shield is not particularly impressive when he’s just a cleric. However, once you toss the scholar’s “Elemental Barrage” skill into the mix, suddenly Temenos is able to pop boss shields like they’re nothing. At base level, Elemental Barrage hits anywhere from three to five times, but when you boost it, that number goes up. Boost your Elemental Barrage while also using his latent power and suddenly that tier-eight shield on the boss is gone.

In addition to this, Temenos as a cleric is good on his own. His EX Skill, “Prayer for Plenty” allows you to overheal, so if you have a particularly squishy member of your party, you can set them up with extra health. Not to mention that his holy damage does a ton as is.

Throné (thief) with hunter secondary job

This one isn’t really an ideal, perfect choice, but I just liked it a lot. Throné became a master of busting shields, as this secondary job gave her a wide spread spread of weapons to use (dagger, sword, axe, and bow all together). In addition to this, using hunter’s “Precise Shot” and her own “HP Thief” made it so she could multi-hit successfully and often.

Throné also becomes the queen of debuffing (which she kind of already was, as a thief), since hunter adds “Leghold Trap” to her repertoire. Leghold Trap sets it so that the enemy goes last in the turn order, which is great if you’re struggling to break a boss.

Pair all her debuffing and breaking skills with her latent power, that allows her to act twice, and you’re able to both deal damage while also keeping the enemy down and out.

Hikari (warrior) with armsmaster secondary job

As a warrior, Hikari already has high physical damage stats and is just generally a monster when it comes to using physical weapons. This takes it a step further, giving him the full arsenal of weapons to use as his disposal, and boosted attack.

This comes with a caveat, as you need to specifically unlock armsmaster by bringing a man in Gravell an ancient weapon. This job won’t unlock until you are around in your mid-40s, but once you get it, it’ll turn Hikari into a beast.

Agnea (dancer) with a merchant secondary job

This isn’t anything particularly special combat-wise, but it is great for money making. Agnea’s latent ability allows her to change single-target skills into multi-target skills. Pair this with merchant’s “Collect” ability, and now you can nab money from multiple foes in one turn.

You can also use the “Boost-Start” support skill from merchant to allow Agnea to start with more BP every fight, which you can use to gamble with “Bewildering Grace,” but to be honest, there’s a better strategy for that ...

Partitio (merchant) with a dancer secondary job

This is more of a cheesy choice if anything, but if you love to gamble, this is the job combo fro you. Partitio’s latent power allows him to max out his BP gauge, and one of his merchant support skills also allows him to start battle with a full latent power gauge.

Combine this when the random effects of dancer’s Bewildering Grace and now you have a very fun way to play. Bewildering Grace “causes a curious effect” to occur, and if you boost it, more things will happen. The effects are completely random and can help you a ton — or quite literally kill your entire team.

The positive effects of Bewildering Grace include healing your whole party, turning enemy monsters into rare monsters (like Caits), or the coveted EXP x100 multiplier. That does exactly what you think it does: it multiplies your EXP from that battle times 100. We only got that once in the countless times of using Bewildering Grace, but it shot our party up from around level 40 to level 50. Yowza.

Again, this isn’t really an actually sustainable strategy, but it sure is fun to gamble.

For more help with Octopath Traveler 2, check out our guides on secret job locations, and learn how to farm EXP more effectively.