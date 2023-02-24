Where to unlock secondary jobs in Octopath Traveler 2

In Octopath Traveler 2, each of the eight characters can pick up a secondary job to gain more stats, learn some extra skills, and completely unlock new playstyles. Some job combinations are particularly strong, so you’ll want to make sure to unlock all the secondary jobs as soon as you can.

To assign a character a secondary job, you need a job license, which you can nab from the respective job’s guild. At first, each secondary job can be equipped by one character. This means that if you made Temenos a secondary scholar, you can’t make anyone else a secondary scholar. However, as you meet certain requirements, you can get up to three job licenses, so up to three characters can have the same secondary job.

You won’t unlock secondary jobs right away, as all of the guilds are located in areas that are danger level 30 or higher (or require you to cross through danger level 30 areas).

All of the guilds are also in the same part of the world that the character with that primary job unlocks. For example, you unlock both Castti and the apothecary secondary job in Harborlands. Though there are quite a few maps between the two towns that these unlock, they’re in the same part of the map.

You will see a checkered banner icon on your radar when you’re in the same map as a guild, so you can just head towards that icon to find the guild.

There are also four secret jobs to unlock, but they function quite differently from the regular secondary jobs. These secret jobs will not appear on your radar and you only get one job license for each.

Below, we list out the location of all the regular secondary job guilds.

Warrior secondary job location

The warrior guild is in a dojo in the back of Sai.

Thief secondary job location

The thief guild is in the northern part of Clockbank, with an entrance under a pathway. You can only find the thieves in there at night.

Hunter secondary job location

The hunter guild is in the center-ish of Western Tropu’hopu Traverse to the north. To find the guildmaster, you’ll need to cross through a thicket of trees.

Cleric secondary job location

The cleric guild is in a church in the northeast part of Borderfall, across a bridge. The door in the back of the church also leads to the cleric altar.

Scholar secondary job location

This building is home to the scholar guild and it’s found in the northwest part of Western Winterbloom Snows.

Apothecary secondary job location

The apothecary guild is just in a small house in Conning Creek.

Merchant secondary job location

The merchant guild is in the open on a cliff in the northern part of Western Crackridge Wilds.

Dancer secondary job location

The dancer guild is at the top of the stairs in Wellgrove.

For more help with Octopath Traveler 2, check out our guides on the best job combos and secret job locations, and learn how to farm EXP more effectively.