Where to unlock secret jobs in Octopath Traveler 2

Octopath Traveler 2 has four secret jobs to unlock. These function a little differently than the first game’s advanced jobs. Rather than unlocking them from big boss fights, you get some of these jobs just by interacting with regular NPCs.

Below, we list out where to find and unlock the four secret jobs: inventor, armsmaster, conjurer, and arcanist.

Inventor secret secondary job location

The inventor guild is in the northeast part of Eastern New Delsta Highroad, so you can unlock it very shortly after you start the game (even sooner if you start with Throné).

However, you will need to find specific key items in order to unlock Inventor skills, rather than using Job Points (JP), meaning it’s not a great choice for early game.

What does inventor do?

The inventor uses skills based on new inventions (duh) and all these skills have different cooldowns in battle. Once you use an invention, you need to use a turn to start making a new one, and then a specific number of turns need to pass before you can use it again. This can vary anywhere from one additional turn to four more turns.

Generally, inventor works as both a buffer and debuffer, but it can also break shields pretty well if you boost your moves.

Armsmaster secret secondary job location

The armsmaster guild is in a blacksmith’s home in Gravell. A man will originally be blocking this door, and you’ll need to knock him out using a path action like Challenge (Hikari) or Ambush (Throné).

Just like the Inventor, you need to bring specific items to the blacksmith in order to unlock skills. In the case of the armsmaster, you need to bring the blacksmith specific rusty weapons that he smiths into very good weapons. You need to equip these to your armsmaster in order for them to be able to use the related skill.

What does armsmaster do?

The skills vary, but each of them will do more damage based on other circumstances. For example, the spear attack does more damage if there are more enemies and the bow attack will trigger twice if you break a shield during it.

The bread-and-butter skill for armsmaster is “Sixfold Strike,” which hits an enemy one time with each weapon, allowing you to figure out weaknesses quick and break shields easily. Armsmaster generally is just a brutal physical attacker.

Conjurer secret secondary job location

To unlock the conjurer, you need to climb up the Five-Tiered Tower in Ku. The tower is on the right in the castle entrance part of Ku. Based on our gameplay, we were only able to access this tower in Ku after completing Hikari’s story. You will need to fight five bosses, with the last one being the conjurer herself. Most of these bosses won’t be too hard, and you don’t have to beat them all in a row without healing. You can save, heal, and even leave without having to start from the beginning again.

The conjurer can be tricky, as she swaps between two sets of weaknesses. When she’s the shrine maiden, her weaknesses are polearm, bow, ice, and dark. When she switches to be a sword-wielding demon, she’s weak against axe, staff, wind, and light.

Once you beat the conjurer, she’ll give you a license and vanish. That said, there’s no actual “guild” for this job and you won’t see a flag on the map for it.

Unlike the above two jobs, you actually unlock conjurer skills with JP. Each skill costs 2,000 JP to unlock.

What does conjurer do?

Conjurer’s main skills come from imbuing physical attacks with elements, which is a great buffing skill to capitalize on enemy elemental weaknesses. It also has an ability that will fully restore and revive all your party members — at the cost of missing the next 6 turns.

In general, conjurer is a great support class that will supplement most of the characters.

Arcanist secret secondary job location

To unlock arcanist, you need to have the boat unlocked, which requires having Partitio and $100,000. Once you have both him and the money, head to Tropu’hopu, a town east of Beasting Village (where you get Ochette). Head all the way right in town to get the opportunity to buy a ship. You will only get this opportunity if Partitio is in your party.

Set sail and head to the easternmost island, The Lost Isle. To get here, you will have to fight a boss inside of a whirlpool. We were level 50 when we fought the boss and took it out easily with no issues.

Once you’re on the island, head up the ladder and change the time to night. You’ll notice a light blue twinkling path going left from in front of the sign. Take that path and you’ll see an arcanist who just gives you the job license and poofs off into the night. Bye-bye!

Just like conjurer, each skill costs 2,000 JP to unlock.

What does arcanist do?

Arcanist is another support job, as it does both light and dark damage while also restoring the party’s HP and SP. It also has tons of skills that extend the duration of buffs and debuffs. Its divine skill costs 50 SP and allows you to extend the duration of a buff indefinitely. Pair this with another skill that allows the character to keep buffs even if they die, and you have a pretty stacked team.

