 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Where to find inventor skill items in Octopath Traveler 2

You need several key items to learn inventor skills

By Julia Lee
/ new
The inventor, Arkar, in Octopath Traveler 2 celebrates making a new item Image: Square Enix via Polygon

Inventor is one of Octopath Traveler 2’s secret jobs, and has a special method for unlocking the skills. Rather than using Job Points (JP), you need to bring items from around the world to the guildmaster items to complete inventions, which allow you to unlock more skills.

You start with two skills, Changeable Catapult and Springy Boots, but the other skills require you to present Akar with items. Some items are easy to find — and you’ll likely have them on hand — like soulstones and weapons. However, other items are unique and require you to find hunt them down, by stealing them from NPCs or finding them in chests.

Once you make each of the inventions, you’ll get the Divine Skill “All-Purpose Tool,” which begins the crafting time on all inventions, so you don’t have to wait for another turn. You’ll also get some money and the Mechanical Top Hat armor.

You will need characters who can steal items from and knock out NPCs in order to get some of these. We recommend using Agnea and Throné.

Below, we list out where to find the equipment and unique items you’ll need to learn all the inventor skills.

Critical Scope item locations

Both the items needed for Critical Scope (Unerring Earring and Critical Earring) can be purchased from weapon shops.

Unerring Earring is from New Delsta (where you get Throné) and Critical Earring can be bought from Canalbrine (where you get Castti).

Elemental Bomb Bottle item locations

To build the Elemental Bomb Bottle, you’ll need a Fire Soulstone, Ice Soulstone, Thunder Soulstone, and a Rainbow Glass Bottle. The soulstones are easy enough to come by — you should get a ton from pickpocketing NPCs, defeating monsters, and opening chests.

However, the Rainbow Glass Bottle is a unique item in a specific chest in the harbor area of Conning Creek, as marked below:

An open treasure chest in Octopath Traveler 2 at the end of a beach Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Square Enix

Tin Horn item locations

The Tin Horn requires an Empowering Lychee (which you can find in loads around the world), a Tin Toy and a Mythical Horn.

The Tin Toy is a unique item that requires you to complete chapter three of Partitio’s storyline. Once you finish the department store in Wellgrove, go inside at night. A merchant inside will have the toy, which you can take off of him:

A merchant upstairs in a department store in Octopath Traveler 2 Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Square Enix

The Mythical Horn is in a chest in Nameless Village. You will have to knock out a beastling to get to it:

A beastling blocks a bridge to an open chest in Octopath Traveler 2 Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Square Enix

Hastening Hammer item locations

The required items for the Hastening Hammer are a Soldier’s Bow, a Great Blade, and a Guardian’s Axe. The Soldier’s Bow can be bought from the shop in Clockbank and the Guardian’s Axe can be bought from the weapon shop in Stormhail.

The Great Blade isn’t a unique item, but you can grab one from this soldier in the tavern at night in Stormhail. Agnea can get it off of him if she’s level 37 or higher.

A bunch people in a dark tavern in Octopath Traveler 2 Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Square Enix

Arkar’s Coil item locations

Arkar’s Coil is the last skill and it requires the most items, all of which are unique: Scrap Metal, an Ancient Cog, and Natural Magnetite.

An NPC in Clockbank’s Industrial District has the Scrap Metal and you can use any of the party’s respective item-taking skills to get it from them:

A man stands outside a weapon shop in Octopath Traveler 2 Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Square Enix

The Ancient Cog is on Roque Island, and you’ll need to get it from an NPC at night. If you don’t have access to Roque Island, you need to do more of Partitito’s story to unlock the boat. The NPC is in the location below, in the house next to the tavern:

The Octopath Traveler 2 gang approaches a woman in her house Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Square Enix

The Natural Magnetite is inside a mine labeled as an “Unfinished Tunnel” connected to Southern Crackridge Wilds. You’ll need to knock out the NPC in front that warns you that it’s too dangerous and open up a chest:

Throné and other Octopath Traveler 2 characters stand in front of an opened chest in a mine Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Square Enix

Loading comments...

The Latest

Where to find the armsmaster rusty weapons in Octopath Traveler 2

By Julia Lee
/ new

How to get the rope gun in Sons of the Forest

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Beyoncé fans get their own horror story in the trailer for Donald Glover’s Swarm

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Where to buy Pokémon Squishmallows

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Video games still need better Black hairstyle options

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Where to buy Metroid Prime Remastered

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon