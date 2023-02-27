Where to find the armsmaster rusty weapons in Octopath Traveler 2

Armsmaster is one of the two secret jobs in Octopath Traveler 2 that requires you to collect items in order to unlock the skills. Notably, you’ll need to grab rusty weapons that a blacksmith will reforge for you. This secret job is a must-get, being great on Hikari and anyone who you want to hit really hard for lots of damage.

These weapons need to be equipped to your armsmaster in order for them to make use of the respective skill. For example, if you don’t have the Dancer’s Blade equipped, you cannot use the dagger skill.

Most of these weapons are just hanging out in chests, but a few of them are being protected by big boss enemies that you’ll have to defeat in order to get the weapon. If there’s a dungeon that isn’t used in the game’s story, there’s very likely a rusty weapon in there, guarded by a boss.

Just like the inventor items, you will also need a character who can take items from NPCs and a character who can knock out NPCs to get all the items. Again, we recommend Agnea and Throné.

Below, we list out where to find the rusty weapons and any related boss weaknesses.

Rusty Sword (Conqueror’s Sword) location

First, you’ll need to nab a Sturdy Pickaxe from a former miner in Orerush. You can find them in the weapon shop:

After you have the pickaxe, head to Winterbloom and help this woman get the Rusty Sword out of the stone.

Rusty Polearm (Warlord’s Spear) location

In the western part of the Timerain Castle Town Square, there’ll be a man blocking a door. Knock him out however you want and enter the room behind him. There’ll be a path heading east that will lead you to a chest with the Rusty Polearm.

Rusty Dagger (Dancer’s Blade) location

The Rusty Dagger is on the Shipwreck of the Empress, which you need the boat to get to. (If you haven’t unlocked the boat yet, you’ll need to do some of Partitio’s commerce story first.)

The chest with the dagger is just sitting in the captain’s quarters of this scary ship.

Rusty Axe (Lionheart’s Axe) location

The chest with the Rusty Axe is in plain sight in the Quicksand Gaol dungeon, but you’ll be warned if you get to close about an ominous presence.

The boss, The Lord of the Sands, isn’t too big of a deal to take down. It’s weak to sword, dagger, axe, ice, and holy. It will sometimes swallow up one of your teammates, rendering them unable to do anything, so make sure you’re ready before you take it on.

Rusty Bow (Hunter’s Bow) location

The Rusty Bow is in the deepest part of the Sinking Ruins, guarded by the boss Behemoth.

Again, as you get close to the chest, you’ll be warned that a boss is ahead.

Behemoth can be tricky because it will petrify your teammates. You can either use a healing item on them (herb-of-grace potion) to cure the petrification or you can equip an accessory (Divine Necklace) that prevents it. Behemoth is weak to polearm, axe, bow, and ice.

Rusty Staff (Spiritlord’s Staff) location

The Rusty Staff is in the center of the Seat of the Water Sprite, which you can access by sailing under the waterfall in Borderfall.