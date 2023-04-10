When does Overwatch 2 season 4 start?

The fourth season of Overwatch 2 adds new skins, events, and a fresh support hero, Lifeweaver. Players can expect some balance changes mainly affecting the cast’s supports and tanks such as increasing the size of Brigitte’s shield during her ultimate. There’s a lot of content coming to Blizzard’s free-to-play shooter, so continue reading to see everything that’s coming in Overwatch 2 Season 4 — and, more importantly, when you can play it.

What time does Overwatch 2 Season 4 launch?

Overwatch 2 season 4 starts on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. There’s no official release time yet, but previous in-game events have launched at 11 a.m. PDT in the United States, so we can reasonably expect something similar for the launch of season 4. This means the update will likely be available at these times:

11 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America

2 p.m. EDT for the east coast of North America

7 p.m. BST for the U.K.

8 p.m. CEST for Paris

3 a.m. JST on April 12 for Tokyo

What’s new in Overwatch 2 Season 4?

New support hero, Lifeweaver

Lifeweaver is the ninth support hero added to Overwatch 2’s cast. He utilizes the power of nature to add sustainability and utility to his team. Lifeweaver brings along new abilities to the support cast by providing verticality, positioning, and cover. For more information on the breadth of what he can do, check out our explainer on Lifeweaver’s moveset.

New Arcade mode, B.O.B. and Weave

Starting from the launch of season 4 and ending on April 25, B.O.B. and Weave pits you and two other teammates against another team of three in a game of deathmatch. Everyone plays as the new support hero, Lifeweaver, where you Life Grip your B.O.B. around the map to eliminate your opponents.

Complete special event challenges to receive Lifeweaver and Thai New Year rewards.

Talantis, a new community-created control map

During the “Twitch Makes Overwatch” livestream in December, game director Aaron Keller and art director Dion Rogers created a new control map with the help of Twitch viewers. Talantis will be available to play in the Arcade from April 25 to May 1.

New game mode, Starwatch: Galactic Rescue

Starwatch: Galactic Rescue is a new 4v4 mode on the reworked Horizon Lunar Colony map where Watchers will face off against the Infinite Empire. Choose from a selection of heroes based on each faction and battle it out to earn event rewards from May 9 to May 22.

Battle for Olympus returns

Face off against Zeus Junker Queen and the other powerful gods in Battle For Olympus which can now be played in Free-For-All or Team Deathmatch. Join the battle from May 23 to May 29.

Gardener Symmetra Skin

Complete in-game challenges to earn the free Gardener Symmetra Skin in the spring related event from May 23 to May 29.

Overwatch 2’s first Pride event

Celebrate Pride in Overwatch 2’s first-ever Pride event on June 1, 2023. Rewards have not been disclosed as of yet, but Overwatch is a diverse place that will recognize and celebrate Pride and it’s values within its game world.

Balance changes

Overwatch 2 season 4 introduces new balance changes mainly affecting the support and tank heroes. Brigitte in particular is getting a large change to her ultimate, Rally, while other characters are getting smaller changes. If you’re looking for all of the changes, check out all of the season 4 patch notes.