All flying mounts in Palworld, and where to find them

Flying mounts are essential for getting around Palworld, which you may have noticed features a deceptively huge map.

Sure, going from waypoint to waypoint feels like a walk in the park... until you’re faced with the ginormous cliffsides, which turn your little trek to a treacherous journey to Mordor. You can either attempt to climb your way up, or hop on the back of a flying Pal, which can be hard to find in their own right.

Read on for a full list of all flying mounts in Palworld, plus information on which flying mounts are the fastest, and where you can find all of them.

All Flying Mounts in Palworld

There are a total of 17 Pals who can be used as a flying mount in Palworld. At a glance, they are:

Nitewing

Vanwyrm

Vanwyrm Cryst

Beakon

Ragnahawk

Elphidran

Elphidran Aqua

Quivern

Helzephyr

Astegon

Suzaku

Suzaku Aqua

Faleris

Shadowbeak

Frostallion

Frostallion Noct

Jetragon

What is the fastest flying mount in Palworld?

The fastest flying Pal in Palworld is Jetragon. Unfortunately, Jetragon is one of the hardest Pals to catch; it can only be caught during the Alpha Boss fight, and its catch rate is absurdly low. You should also know that its base level is 50 (Palworld’s level cap) and it can only be bred by two Jetragons.

Fortunately, there are a few other relatively quick Pals who you can use on your journey to the fastest of them all. In the early levels, Vanwyrm is the best of the litter — not fast, per se, but faster than the other options. In the middle levels, Beakon and Ragnahawk will really make it feel like you’re flying instead of trudging through the air. These two should be good enough until you reach the late game beasts Frostallion and Jetragon.

Where to find all flying mounts in Palworld

Below, we’ve listed where to find all flying mounts in Palword, organized by their Paldeck number.

Nitewing location

Grid View Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu

Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu

Location (Day and Night): Eastern Windswept Hills, Marsh Island, Eastern Wild Island, Sea Breeze Archipelago, Dessicated Desert, and Alpha Boss location on the Ice Wind Island

Element: Neutral

Technology level: 15

Saddle materials: 20 leather, 10 cloth, 15 ingots, 20 fiber, 20 Paldium fragments

Vanwyrm location

Location (Day and Night): Southeast Bamboo Groves, Mount Obsidian

Element: Fire and Dark

Technology level: 21

Saddle materials: 20 leather, 10 flame organs, 15 ingots, 30 fiber, 20 Paldium fragments

Vanwyrm Cryst location

Location (Night): Land of Absolute Zero

Element: Ice and Dark

Technology level: 41

Saddle materials: 24 leather, 12 ice organs, 18 ingots, 36 fiber, 24 Paldium fragments

Beakon location

Grid View Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu

Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu

Location (Day and Night): Northern Dessicated Desert and Alpha boss location in the Bamboo Groves

Element: Electric

Technology level: 34

Saddle materials: 20 leather, 10 cloth, 20 ingots, 20 electric organs, 25 Paldium fragments

Ragnahawk location

Location (Day and Night): Southwest Mount Obsidian

Element: Fire

Technology level: 37

Saddle materials: 25 leather, 15 cloth, 20 ingots, 20 flame organs, 25 Paldium fragments

Elphidran location

Grid View Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Palworld

Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu

Location (Day and Night): No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary

Element: Dragon

Technology level: 21

Saddle materials: 20 leather, 20 fiber, 15 ingots, 20 Paldium fragments

Elphidran Aqua location

Location: Breeding Farm with Elphidran and Surfent

Element: Dragon and Water

Technology level: 28

Saddle materials: 24 leather, 24 fiber, 18 ingots, 24 Paldium fragments

Quivern location

Grid View Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu

Graphic: Johnny Yu | Soruce images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu

Location (Day and Night): No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary

Element: Dragon

Technology level: 36

Saddle materials: 30 leather, 30 ingots, 10 cloth, 30 Paldium fragments

Helzephyr location

Location (Only Night): Moonless Shore and Verdant Brook

Element: Dark

Technology level: 33

Saddle materials: 30 leather, 10 cloth, 30 refined ingots, 20 electric organs, 30 Paldium fragments

Astegon location

Location (Day and Night): No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary and Alpha boss location in Mount Obsidian

Element: Dragon and Dark

Technology level: 47

Saddle materials: 30 leather, 50 refined ingots, 50 ingots, 55 Paldium fragments

Astegon’s Alpha boss location can be a little difficult to find as it is hidden inside the Destroyed Mineshaft. Head over to the coordinates (-578, -415) to find the entrance to the mineshaft and follow the path to challenge the boss.

Suzaku location

Grid View Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu

Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu

Location (Day and Night): Southern Dessicated Desert and Alpha boss location in Dessicated Desert

Element: Fire

Technology level: 40

Saddle materials: 20 leather, 25 refined ingots, 20 flame organs, 40 Paldium fragments

Suzaku Aqua location

Location: Breeding Farm with Suzaku and Jormuntide

Element: Water

Technology level: 41

Saddle materials: 24 leather, 12 ice organs, 18 ingots, 36 fiber, 24 Paldium fragments

Faleris location

Location (Day and Night): No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary

Element: Fire

Technology level: 38

Saddle materials: 30 leather, 10 cloth, 30 refined ingots, 25 flame organs, 30 Paldium fragments

Shadowbeak location

Location: No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary

Element: Dark

Technology level: 47

Saddle materials: 50 leather, 40 refined ingots, 25 venom glands, 45 Paldium fragments

Frostallion location

Location: Alpha boss location in the Land of Absolute Zero

Element: Ice

Technology level: 48

Saddle materials: 100 leather, 200 refined ingots, 50 ice organs, 75 Paldium fragments

Frostallion Noct location

Location: Breeding Farm with Frostalliion and Helzephyr

Element: Dark

Technology level: 48

Saddle materials: 120 leather, 240 refined ingots, 60 venom glands, 90 Paldium fragments

Jetragon location

Location: Alpha boss location in Mount Obsidian

Element: Dragon

Technology level: 50

Saddle materials: 100 leather, 200 refined ingots, 50 circuit boards, 140 Paldium fragments

If you’re starting out in Palworld, we have guides for you, including a beginner’s guide and type chart, plus guides on how to get ore, leather, sulfur, and wheat seeds. If you’re ready to take on the first tower boss, we have a guide for that, too.