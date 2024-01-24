 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

All flying mounts in Palworld, and where to find them

Plus, learn about the fastest flying mount

By Johnny Yu
/ new
Playable character in Palworld riding the legendary Jetragon Pal. Image: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu
Johnny Yu (he/him) is a guides writer at Polygon. He has written about games such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Diablo 4, and Fire Emblem Engage.

Flying mounts are essential for getting around Palworld, which you may have noticed features a deceptively huge map.

Sure, going from waypoint to waypoint feels like a walk in the park... until you’re faced with the ginormous cliffsides, which turn your little trek to a treacherous journey to Mordor. You can either attempt to climb your way up, or hop on the back of a flying Pal, which can be hard to find in their own right.

Read on for a full list of all flying mounts in Palworld, plus information on which flying mounts are the fastest, and where you can find all of them.

All Flying Mounts in Palworld

There are a total of 17 Pals who can be used as a flying mount in Palworld. At a glance, they are:

  • Nitewing
  • Vanwyrm
  • Vanwyrm Cryst
  • Beakon
  • Ragnahawk
  • Elphidran
  • Elphidran Aqua
  • Quivern
  • Helzephyr
  • Astegon
  • Suzaku
  • Suzaku Aqua
  • Faleris
  • Shadowbeak
  • Frostallion
  • Frostallion Noct
  • Jetragon

What is the fastest flying mount in Palworld?

The fastest flying Pal in Palworld is Jetragon. Unfortunately, Jetragon is one of the hardest Pals to catch; it can only be caught during the Alpha Boss fight, and its catch rate is absurdly low. You should also know that its base level is 50 (Palworld’s level cap) and it can only be bred by two Jetragons.

Fortunately, there are a few other relatively quick Pals who you can use on your journey to the fastest of them all. In the early levels, Vanwyrm is the best of the litter — not fast, per se, but faster than the other options. In the middle levels, Beakon and Ragnahawk will really make it feel like you’re flying instead of trudging through the air. These two should be good enough until you reach the late game beasts Frostallion and Jetragon.

Where to find all flying mounts in Palworld

Below, we’ve listed where to find all flying mounts in Palword, organized by their Paldeck number.

Nitewing location

  • Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu
  • Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu

Location (Day and Night): Eastern Windswept Hills, Marsh Island, Eastern Wild Island, Sea Breeze Archipelago, Dessicated Desert, and Alpha Boss location on the Ice Wind Island
Element: Neutral
Technology level: 15
Saddle materials: 20 leather, 10 cloth, 15 ingots, 20 fiber, 20 Paldium fragments

Vanwyrm location

Vanwyrm location marked on the map of Palworld with orange dots. Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu

Location (Day and Night): Southeast Bamboo Groves, Mount Obsidian
Element: Fire and Dark
Technology level: 21
Saddle materials: 20 leather, 10 flame organs, 15 ingots, 30 fiber, 20 Paldium fragments

Vanwyrm Cryst location

Vanwyrm Cryst location marked on the map of Palworld with light blue dots. Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu

Location (Night): Land of Absolute Zero
Element: Ice and Dark
Technology level: 41
Saddle materials: 24 leather, 12 ice organs, 18 ingots, 36 fiber, 24 Paldium fragments

Beakon location

  • Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu
  • Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu

Location (Day and Night): Northern Dessicated Desert and Alpha boss location in the Bamboo Groves
Element: Electric
Technology level: 34
Saddle materials: 20 leather, 10 cloth, 20 ingots, 20 electric organs, 25 Paldium fragments

Ragnahawk location

Ragnahawk location marked on the map of Palworld with orange dots. Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu

Location (Day and Night): Southwest Mount Obsidian
Element: Fire
Technology level: 37
Saddle materials: 25 leather, 15 cloth, 20 ingots, 20 flame organs, 25 Paldium fragments

Elphidran location

  • Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Palworld
  • Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu

Location (Day and Night): No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Element: Dragon
Technology level: 21
Saddle materials: 20 leather, 20 fiber, 15 ingots, 20 Paldium fragments

Elphidran Aqua location

Elphidran aqua can’t be found around the map of Palworld, but must be bred between two specific Pals. Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu

Location: Breeding Farm with Elphidran and Surfent
Element: Dragon and Water
Technology level: 28
Saddle materials: 24 leather, 24 fiber, 18 ingots, 24 Paldium fragments

Quivern location

  • Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu
  • Graphic: Johnny Yu | Soruce images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu

Location (Day and Night): No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Element: Dragon
Technology level: 36
Saddle materials: 30 leather, 30 ingots, 10 cloth, 30 Paldium fragments

Helzephyr location

Helzephyr location marked on the map of Palworld with light blue dots. Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu

Location (Only Night): Moonless Shore and Verdant Brook
Element: Dark
Technology level: 33
Saddle materials: 30 leather, 10 cloth, 30 refined ingots, 20 electric organs, 30 Paldium fragments

Astegon location

Astegon location marked on the Palworld map. Image: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu

Location (Day and Night): No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary and Alpha boss location in Mount Obsidian
Element: Dragon and Dark
Technology level: 47
Saddle materials: 30 leather, 50 refined ingots, 50 ingots, 55 Paldium fragments

Location of the hidden mineshaft entrance where the Astegon boss is located in Palworld. Image: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu

Astegon’s Alpha boss location can be a little difficult to find as it is hidden inside the Destroyed Mineshaft. Head over to the coordinates (-578, -415) to find the entrance to the mineshaft and follow the path to challenge the boss.

Suzaku location

  • Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu
  • Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu

Location (Day and Night): Southern Dessicated Desert and Alpha boss location in Dessicated Desert
Element: Fire
Technology level: 40
Saddle materials: 20 leather, 25 refined ingots, 20 flame organs, 40 Paldium fragments

Suzaku Aqua location

Suzaku Aqua can’t be caught in Palworld as it is only available via breeding. Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu

Location: Breeding Farm with Suzaku and Jormuntide
Element: Water
Technology level: 41
Saddle materials: 24 leather, 12 ice organs, 18 ingots, 36 fiber, 24 Paldium fragments

Faleris location

Faleris location marked on the map of Palworld with orange dots. Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu

Location (Day and Night): No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary
Element: Fire
Technology level: 38
Saddle materials: 30 leather, 10 cloth, 30 refined ingots, 25 flame organs, 30 Paldium fragments

Shadowbeak location

Shadowbeak location marked on the map of Palworld with orange dots. Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu

Location: No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary
Element: Dark
Technology level: 47
Saddle materials: 50 leather, 40 refined ingots, 25 venom glands, 45 Paldium fragments

Frostallion location

Frostallion location marked on the map of Palworld with a circled portrait. Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu

Location: Alpha boss location in the Land of Absolute Zero
Element: Ice
Technology level: 48
Saddle materials: 100 leather, 200 refined ingots, 50 ice organs, 75 Paldium fragments

Frostallion Noct location

Frostallion Noct is not available on the map of Palworld as it’s only available via breeding. Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu

Location: Breeding Farm with Frostalliion and Helzephyr
Element: Dark
Technology level: 48
Saddle materials: 120 leather, 240 refined ingots, 60 venom glands, 90 Paldium fragments

Jetragon location

Jetragon Alpha Boss location marked on the Palworld map by a circled portrait. Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu

Location: Alpha boss location in Mount Obsidian
Element: Dragon
Technology level: 50
Saddle materials: 100 leather, 200 refined ingots, 50 circuit boards, 140 Paldium fragments

If you’re starting out in Palworld, we have guides for you, including a beginner’s guide and type chart, plus guides on how to get ore, leather, sulfur, and wheat seeds. If you’re ready to take on the first tower boss, we have a guide for that, too.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

How to find eggs and build the egg incubator in Palworld

By Julia Lee
/ new

Jon Stewart returns to host The Daily Show — part-time

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Please don’t make me hot for Fire Lord Ozai

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Is it possible to get better at Suika Game? Maybe not

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

The Day Before dev lashes out at ‘anonymous’ detractors, bloggers after game shuts down

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Where to find clay in Enshrouded

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new