All flying mounts in Palworld, and where to find them

Flying mounts are essential for getting around Palworld, which you may have noticed features a deceptively huge map.
Sure, going from waypoint to waypoint feels like a walk in the park... until you’re faced with the ginormous cliffsides, which turn your little trek to a treacherous journey to Mordor. You can either attempt to climb your way up, or hop on the back of a flying Pal, which can be hard to find in their own right.
Read on for a full list of all flying mounts in Palworld, plus information on which flying mounts are the fastest, and where you can find all of them.
All Flying Mounts in Palworld
There are a total of 17 Pals who can be used as a flying mount in Palworld. At a glance, they are:
- Nitewing
- Vanwyrm
- Vanwyrm Cryst
- Beakon
- Ragnahawk
- Elphidran
- Elphidran Aqua
- Quivern
- Helzephyr
- Astegon
- Suzaku
- Suzaku Aqua
- Faleris
- Shadowbeak
- Frostallion
- Frostallion Noct
- Jetragon
What is the fastest flying mount in Palworld?
The fastest flying Pal in Palworld is Jetragon. Unfortunately, Jetragon is one of the hardest Pals to catch; it can only be caught during the Alpha Boss fight, and its catch rate is absurdly low. You should also know that its base level is 50 (Palworld’s level cap) and it can only be bred by two Jetragons.
Fortunately, there are a few other relatively quick Pals who you can use on your journey to the fastest of them all. In the early levels, Vanwyrm is the best of the litter — not fast, per se, but faster than the other options. In the middle levels, Beakon and Ragnahawk will really make it feel like you’re flying instead of trudging through the air. These two should be good enough until you reach the late game beasts Frostallion and Jetragon.
Where to find all flying mounts in Palworld
Below, we’ve listed where to find all flying mounts in Palword, organized by their Paldeck number.
Nitewing location
Location (Day and Night): Eastern Windswept Hills, Marsh Island, Eastern Wild Island, Sea Breeze Archipelago, Dessicated Desert, and Alpha Boss location on the Ice Wind Island
Element: Neutral
Technology level: 15
Saddle materials: 20 leather, 10 cloth, 15 ingots, 20 fiber, 20 Paldium fragments
Vanwyrm location
Location (Day and Night): Southeast Bamboo Groves, Mount Obsidian
Element: Fire and Dark
Technology level: 21
Saddle materials: 20 leather, 10 flame organs, 15 ingots, 30 fiber, 20 Paldium fragments
Vanwyrm Cryst location
Location (Night): Land of Absolute Zero
Element: Ice and Dark
Technology level: 41
Saddle materials: 24 leather, 12 ice organs, 18 ingots, 36 fiber, 24 Paldium fragments
Beakon location
Location (Day and Night): Northern Dessicated Desert and Alpha boss location in the Bamboo Groves
Element: Electric
Technology level: 34
Saddle materials: 20 leather, 10 cloth, 20 ingots, 20 electric organs, 25 Paldium fragments
Ragnahawk location
Location (Day and Night): Southwest Mount Obsidian
Element: Fire
Technology level: 37
Saddle materials: 25 leather, 15 cloth, 20 ingots, 20 flame organs, 25 Paldium fragments
Elphidran location
Location (Day and Night): No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Element: Dragon
Technology level: 21
Saddle materials: 20 leather, 20 fiber, 15 ingots, 20 Paldium fragments
Elphidran Aqua location
Location: Breeding Farm with Elphidran and Surfent
Element: Dragon and Water
Technology level: 28
Saddle materials: 24 leather, 24 fiber, 18 ingots, 24 Paldium fragments
Quivern location
Location (Day and Night): No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Element: Dragon
Technology level: 36
Saddle materials: 30 leather, 30 ingots, 10 cloth, 30 Paldium fragments
Helzephyr location
Location (Only Night): Moonless Shore and Verdant Brook
Element: Dark
Technology level: 33
Saddle materials: 30 leather, 10 cloth, 30 refined ingots, 20 electric organs, 30 Paldium fragments
Astegon location
Location (Day and Night): No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary and Alpha boss location in Mount Obsidian
Element: Dragon and Dark
Technology level: 47
Saddle materials: 30 leather, 50 refined ingots, 50 ingots, 55 Paldium fragments
Astegon’s Alpha boss location can be a little difficult to find as it is hidden inside the Destroyed Mineshaft. Head over to the coordinates (-578, -415) to find the entrance to the mineshaft and follow the path to challenge the boss.
Suzaku location
Location (Day and Night): Southern Dessicated Desert and Alpha boss location in Dessicated Desert
Element: Fire
Technology level: 40
Saddle materials: 20 leather, 25 refined ingots, 20 flame organs, 40 Paldium fragments
Suzaku Aqua location
Location: Breeding Farm with Suzaku and Jormuntide
Element: Water
Technology level: 41
Saddle materials: 24 leather, 12 ice organs, 18 ingots, 36 fiber, 24 Paldium fragments
Faleris location
Location (Day and Night): No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary
Element: Fire
Technology level: 38
Saddle materials: 30 leather, 10 cloth, 30 refined ingots, 25 flame organs, 30 Paldium fragments
Shadowbeak location
Location: No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary
Element: Dark
Technology level: 47
Saddle materials: 50 leather, 40 refined ingots, 25 venom glands, 45 Paldium fragments
Frostallion location
Location: Alpha boss location in the Land of Absolute Zero
Element: Ice
Technology level: 48
Saddle materials: 100 leather, 200 refined ingots, 50 ice organs, 75 Paldium fragments
Frostallion Noct location
Location: Breeding Farm with Frostalliion and Helzephyr
Element: Dark
Technology level: 48
Saddle materials: 120 leather, 240 refined ingots, 60 venom glands, 90 Paldium fragments
Jetragon location
Location: Alpha boss location in Mount Obsidian
Element: Dragon
Technology level: 50
Saddle materials: 100 leather, 200 refined ingots, 50 circuit boards, 140 Paldium fragments
If you’re starting out in Palworld, we have guides for you, including a beginner’s guide and type chart, plus guides on how to get ore, leather, sulfur, and wheat seeds. If you’re ready to take on the first tower boss, we have a guide for that, too.
Loading comments...