How to get sulfur in Palworld

You’ll need to mine sulfur to make gunpowder and ammo

By Julia Lee
/ new
A Palworld character stands in front of a yellow-ish sulfur rock Image: Pocketpair via Polygon
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

In Palworld, you’ll need to farm sulfur in order to make gunpowder (which you’ll need to make ammo). The resource isn’t as plentiful as rock or ore, so it can be tough to find.

Unfortunately, unlike ore, we haven’t found a place to plunk down and farm sulfur. There may be a cluster of sulfur deposits appropriate for a base somewhere out there, but we haven’t found one yet.

Below, we explain where to find sulfur in Palworld.

Where to find sulfur in Palworld

There are lots of sulfur deposits in the desert biome and a few in the bamboo grove to the west of it:

A map of the world in Palworld with the desert area in the northwest circled. Image: Pocketpair via Polygon

There’s other rock and ore in this area, too, but you’ll want to keep your eye out for the yellow-ish rock as shown in the image at the top of this post.

You can mine sulfur with any pickaxe and Pals of any mining level can help you farm it. As usual, you can use Pals like Cattiva or Broncherry to increase your carry capacity so you can grab a lot of it at once. The desert doesn’t have any teleport points in the actual desert, which is a pain. You should try to head out and bring as much back as possible, so you won’t have to go back and forth too much.

Unfortunately, as mentioned above, there aren’t really any great places to set up a base to farm sulfur the same way you do with ore. There may be a spot out there, but we haven’t found one yet.

If you’re starting out in Palworld, we have guides for you, including a beginner’s guide and type chart. If you’re ready to take on the first tower boss, we have a guide for that, too.

