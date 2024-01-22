Palworld list of Pals, types, and base skills

Palworld has over 100 creatures in it, titularly dubbed “Pals.” As you may have seen from the game’s trailers, you can treat your Pals with love or you can put them to work in a factory — and even butcher them. With this many Pals, it can be hard to tell which ones are worth keeping or employing your base.
Pals have different elemental types and work skills, making it so no two Pals are exactly alike. One may be similar, but it may be better at completing a certain task over another.
In our Palworld guide, we’re collecting information on all Pals in Palworld. Our list is still in-progress as of this writing, but we’re working hard to grab all of them and update this list with all their relevant information.
Palworld Pals list
As of this writing, we’ve found 70 Pals, not including alternate forms, in Palworld. The game charts Pals in the Paldeck menu; we’ve organized the Pals in the table below by their Paldeck number.
Palworld Pals list (Paldeck)
|#
|Name
|Element
|Work skills
|#
|Name
|Element
|Work skills
|1
|Lamball
|Neutral
|Handiwork 1, Transporting 1, Farming 1
|2
|Cattiva
|Neutral
|Handiwork 1, Gathering 1, Mining 1, Transporting 1
|3
|Chikipi
|Neutral
|Gathering 1, Farming 1 (eggs)
|4
|Lifmunk
|Grass
|Planting 1, Handiwork 1, Gathering 1, Lumbering 1, Medicine Production 1
|5
|Foxparks
|Fire
|Kindling 1
|6
|Fuack
|Water
|Watering 1, Handiwork 1, Transporting 1
|7
|Sparkit
|Electric
|Generating Electricity 1, Handiwork 1, Transporting 1
|8
|Tanzee
|Grass
|Planting 1, Handiwork 1, Gathering 1, Lumbering 1, Transporting 1
|9
|Rooby
|Fire
|Kindling 1
|10
|Pengullet
|Water/Ice
|Watering 1, Handiwork 1, Cooling 1, Transporting 1
|11
|Penking
|Water/Ice
|Watering 2, Handiwork 2, Mining 2, Cooling 2, Transporting 2
|12
|Jolthog
|Electric
|Generating Electricity 1
|12B
|Jolthog Cryst
|Ice
|Cooling 1
|13
|Gumoss
|Grass/Ground
|Planting 1
|14
|Vixy
|Neutral
|Gathering 1, Farming 1 (Pal spheres, arrows, gold)
|15
|Hoocrates
|Dark
|Gathering 1
|16
|Teafant
|Water
|Watering 1
|17
|Depresso
|Dark
|Handiwork 1, Mining 1, Transporting 1
|18
|Cremis
|Neutral
|Gathering 1, Farming 1 (wool)
|19
|Daedream
|Dark
|Handiwork 1, Gathering 1, Transporting 1
|20
|Rushoar
|Ground
|Mining 1
|21
|Nox
|Dark
|Gathering 1
|22
|Fuddler
|Ground
|Handiwork 1, Mining 1, Transporting 1
|23
|Killamari
|Dark
|Gathering 1, Transporting 2
|24
|Mau
|Dark
|Farming 1 (gold)
|24B
|Mau Cryst
|Ice
|Cooling 1, Farming 1 (gold)
|25
|Celaray
|Water
|Watering 1, Transporting 1
|26
|Direhowl
|Neutral
|Gathering 1
|27
|Tocotoco
|Neutral
|Gathering 1
|28
|Flopie
|Grass
|Planting 1, Handiwork 1, Gathering 1, Medicine Production 1, Transporting 1
|29
|Mozzarina
|Neutral
|Farming 1 (milk)
|30
|Bristla
|31
|???
|32
|Hangyu
|Ground
|HHandiwork 1, Gathering 1, Transporting 2
|33
|???
|34
|Woolipop
|Neutral
|Farming 1 (cotton candy)
|35
|Caprity
|Grass
|Planting 2, Farming 1 (red berries)
|36
|Melpaca
|Neutral
|Farming 1 (wool)
|37
|Eikthyrdeer
|Neutral
|Lumbering 2
|38
|Nitewing
|Neutral
|Gathering 2
|39
|Ribbuny
|Neutral
|Handiwork 1, Gathering 1, Transporting 1
|40
|Incineram
|Fire/Dark
|Kindling 1, Handiwork 2, Mining 1, Transporting 2
|41
|Cinnamoth
|Grass
|Planting 2, Medicine Production 1
|42
|Arsox
|Fire
|Kindling 2, Lumbering 1
|43
|Dumud
|Ground
|Watering 1, Mining 2, Transporting 1
|44
|Cawgnito
|Dark
|Lumbering 1
|45
|Leezpunk
|Dark
|Handiwork 1, Gathering 1, Transporting 1
|46
|Loupmoon
|Dark
|Handiwork 2
|47
|Galeclaw
|48
|Robinquill
|Grass
|Planting 1, Handiwork 2, Lumbering 1, Medicine Production 1, Transporting 2, Gathering 2
|49
|???
|50
|???
|51
|???
|52
|Grintale
|Neutral
|Gathering 2
|53
|Swee
|Ice
|Gathering 1, Cooling 1
|54
|Sweepa
|Ice
|Gathering 2, Cooling 2
|55
|Chillet
|Ice/Dragon
|Gathering 1, Cooling 1
|56
|Univolt
|Electric
|Generating Electricity 2, Lumbering 1
|57
|???
|58
|???
|59
|???
|60
|???
|61
|???
|62
|Dazzi
|Electric
|Generating Electricity 1, Handiwork 1, Transporting 1
|63
|Lunaris
|Neutral
|Handiwork 3, Gathering 1, Transporting 1
|64
|Dinossom
|Grass/Dragon
|Planting 2, Lumbering 2
|65
|???
|66
|???
|67
|Digtoise
|Ground
|Mining 3
|68
|Tombat
|Dark
|Gathering 2, Mining 2, Transporting 2
|69
|Lovander
|Neutral
|Handiwork 2, Mining 1, Medicine Production 2, Transporting 2
|70
|Flambelle
|Fire
|Kindling 1, Handiwork 1, Transporting 1, Farming 1 (flame organs)
|71
|Vanwyrm
|Fire/Dark
|Kindling 1, Transporting 3
|72
|Bushi
|Fire
|Kindling 2, Handiwork 1, Gathering 1, Lumbering 3, Transporting 2
|73
|???
|74
|???
|75
|Katress
|Dark
|Handiwork 2, Medicine Production 2, Transporting 2
|76
|???
|77
|???
|78
|???
|79
|???
|80
|???
|81
|Kelpsea
|Water
|Watering 1
|82
|Azurobe
|Water/Dragon
|Watering 3
|83
|???
|84
|???
|85
|Relaxaurus
|Dragon/Water
|Watering 2, Transporting 1
|86
|Broncherry
|Grass
|Planting 3
|87
|???
|88
|???
|89
|Kingpaca
|Neutral
|Gathering 1
|90
|Mammorest
|91
|Fenglope
|92
|???
|93
|???
|94
|???
|95
|???
|96
|???
|97
|???
|98
|???
|99
|???
|100
|Anubis
|101
|???
|102
|???
|103
|Grizzbolt
|104
|???
|105
|???
|106
|???
|107
|???
|108
|???
|109
|???
|110
|???
|111
|???
If you’re starting out in Palworld, we have guides for you, including a beginner’s guide and type chart. If you’re ready to take on the first tower boss, we have a guide for that, too.
Loading comments...