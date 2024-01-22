Palworld list of Pals, types, and base skills

Palworld has over 100 creatures in it, titularly dubbed “Pals.” As you may have seen from the game’s trailers, you can treat your Pals with love or you can put them to work in a factory — and even butcher them. With this many Pals, it can be hard to tell which ones are worth keeping or employing your base.

Pals have different elemental types and work skills, making it so no two Pals are exactly alike. One may be similar, but it may be better at completing a certain task over another.

In our Palworld guide, we’re collecting information on all Pals in Palworld. Our list is still in-progress as of this writing, but we’re working hard to grab all of them and update this list with all their relevant information.

Palworld Pals list

As of this writing, we’ve found 70 Pals, not including alternate forms, in Palworld. The game charts Pals in the Paldeck menu; we’ve organized the Pals in the table below by their Paldeck number.

Palworld Pals list (Paldeck) # Name Element Work skills # Name Element Work skills 1 Lamball Neutral Handiwork 1, Transporting 1, Farming 1 2 Cattiva Neutral Handiwork 1, Gathering 1, Mining 1, Transporting 1 3 Chikipi Neutral Gathering 1, Farming 1 (eggs) 4 Lifmunk Grass Planting 1, Handiwork 1, Gathering 1, Lumbering 1, Medicine Production 1 5 Foxparks Fire Kindling 1 6 Fuack Water Watering 1, Handiwork 1, Transporting 1 7 Sparkit Electric Generating Electricity 1, Handiwork 1, Transporting 1 8 Tanzee Grass Planting 1, Handiwork 1, Gathering 1, Lumbering 1, Transporting 1 9 Rooby Fire Kindling 1 10 Pengullet Water/Ice Watering 1, Handiwork 1, Cooling 1, Transporting 1 11 Penking Water/Ice Watering 2, Handiwork 2, Mining 2, Cooling 2, Transporting 2 12 Jolthog Electric Generating Electricity 1 12B Jolthog Cryst Ice Cooling 1 13 Gumoss Grass/Ground Planting 1 14 Vixy Neutral Gathering 1, Farming 1 (Pal spheres, arrows, gold) 15 Hoocrates Dark Gathering 1 16 Teafant Water Watering 1 17 Depresso Dark Handiwork 1, Mining 1, Transporting 1 18 Cremis Neutral Gathering 1, Farming 1 (wool) 19 Daedream Dark Handiwork 1, Gathering 1, Transporting 1 20 Rushoar Ground Mining 1 21 Nox Dark Gathering 1 22 Fuddler Ground Handiwork 1, Mining 1, Transporting 1 23 Killamari Dark Gathering 1, Transporting 2 24 Mau Dark Farming 1 (gold) 24B Mau Cryst Ice Cooling 1, Farming 1 (gold) 25 Celaray Water Watering 1, Transporting 1 26 Direhowl Neutral Gathering 1 27 Tocotoco Neutral Gathering 1 28 Flopie Grass Planting 1, Handiwork 1, Gathering 1, Medicine Production 1, Transporting 1 29 Mozzarina Neutral Farming 1 (milk) 30 Bristla 31 ??? 32 Hangyu Ground HHandiwork 1, Gathering 1, Transporting 2 33 ??? 34 Woolipop Neutral Farming 1 (cotton candy) 35 Caprity Grass Planting 2, Farming 1 (red berries) 36 Melpaca Neutral Farming 1 (wool) 37 Eikthyrdeer Neutral Lumbering 2 38 Nitewing Neutral Gathering 2 39 Ribbuny Neutral Handiwork 1, Gathering 1, Transporting 1 40 Incineram Fire/Dark Kindling 1, Handiwork 2, Mining 1, Transporting 2 41 Cinnamoth Grass Planting 2, Medicine Production 1 42 Arsox Fire Kindling 2, Lumbering 1 43 Dumud Ground Watering 1, Mining 2, Transporting 1 44 Cawgnito Dark Lumbering 1 45 Leezpunk Dark Handiwork 1, Gathering 1, Transporting 1 46 Loupmoon Dark Handiwork 2 47 Galeclaw 48 Robinquill Grass Planting 1, Handiwork 2, Lumbering 1, Medicine Production 1, Transporting 2, Gathering 2 49 ??? 50 ??? 51 ??? 52 Grintale Neutral Gathering 2 53 Swee Ice Gathering 1, Cooling 1 54 Sweepa Ice Gathering 2, Cooling 2 55 Chillet Ice/Dragon Gathering 1, Cooling 1 56 Univolt Electric Generating Electricity 2, Lumbering 1 57 ??? 58 ??? 59 ??? 60 ??? 61 ??? 62 Dazzi Electric Generating Electricity 1, Handiwork 1, Transporting 1 63 Lunaris Neutral Handiwork 3, Gathering 1, Transporting 1 64 Dinossom Grass/Dragon Planting 2, Lumbering 2 65 ??? 66 ??? 67 Digtoise Ground Mining 3 68 Tombat Dark Gathering 2, Mining 2, Transporting 2 69 Lovander Neutral Handiwork 2, Mining 1, Medicine Production 2, Transporting 2 70 Flambelle Fire Kindling 1, Handiwork 1, Transporting 1, Farming 1 (flame organs) 71 Vanwyrm Fire/Dark Kindling 1, Transporting 3 72 Bushi Fire Kindling 2, Handiwork 1, Gathering 1, Lumbering 3, Transporting 2 73 ??? 74 ??? 75 Katress Dark Handiwork 2, Medicine Production 2, Transporting 2 76 ??? 77 ??? 78 ??? 79 ??? 80 ??? 81 Kelpsea Water Watering 1 82 Azurobe Water/Dragon Watering 3 83 ??? 84 ??? 85 Relaxaurus Dragon/Water Watering 2, Transporting 1 86 Broncherry Grass Planting 3 87 ??? 88 ??? 89 Kingpaca Neutral Gathering 1 90 Mammorest 91 Fenglope 92 ??? 93 ??? 94 ??? 95 ??? 96 ??? 97 ??? 98 ??? 99 ??? 100 Anubis 101 ??? 102 ??? 103 Grizzbolt 104 ??? 105 ??? 106 ??? 107 ??? 108 ??? 109 ??? 110 ??? 111 ???

