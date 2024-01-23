In Palworld, you’ll need leather for lots of different things, including armor. Specific Pals drop leather when caught or killed, so you’ll just have to seek out these Pals to farm leather to supply your camp.

Below, we explain how to get leather in Palworld by pinpointing the specific Pals who drop it.

How to get leather in Palworld

You can get leather as a drop from these early-game Pals:

Foxparks

Fuack

Vixy

Rushroar

There are many other Pals who drop leather, like Melpaca and Eikthyrdeer, but the ones listed above are the easiest to find early-ish in the game and are typically below level 10.

To find a lot of these creatures, we explored this central area:

We tend to find lots of Vixy and Rushroar in the southern yellow-orange forest and lots of Fuack and Vixy in the northern red part of the forest.

You’ll get leather as a drop whether you catch or kill them, but if you’ve caught less than 10 of that species, you should catch them for that sweet experience. If you really want to min-max the leather, you should catch the Pals to get the initial drop and then butcher them to get an additional leather drop. To butcher Pals, you’ll need to unlock the meat cleaver at level 12.

There’s no way to create a leather farm, as none of the farming skill Pals drop leather as part of their skill (that we know of, at least).

If you’re starting out in Palworld, we have guides for you, including a beginner’s guide and type chart, plus guides on how to get ore and sulfur. If you’re ready to take on the first tower boss, we have a guide for that, too.