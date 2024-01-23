 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to get wheat seeds in Palworld

You’ll need to hunt Dinossom, who drops wheat seeds

By Julia Lee
A Palworld character runs alongside a Dinossom Image: Pocketpair via Polygon
In Palworld, you’ll need wheat seeds in order to make a wheat plantation, which is a requirement to upgrade your base.

Below, we explain how to get wheat seeds in Palworld by pinpointing the specific Pals who drop it.

How to get wheat seeds in Palworld

So you can buy wheat seeds from wandering merchants for 100 gold, but since merchants wander, we can’t really point you to where they are. We have noticed that they tend to pop up as you complete the early game tutorial, but they do vanish after a bit. (And oftentimes, they’re gone by the time you realize you need those precious wheat seeds.)

The other way to get wheat seeds is to catch or kill Dinossom, the large grass Pal that you may see near the spawn areas. You can find them in the zones marked below:

A map showing all the areas to get Dinossom in Palworld Image: Pocketpair via Polygon

To make the most of a single Dinossom, you can catch it to get the initial drop of wheat seeds and then butcher it using the Meat Cleaver to get more wheat seeds. You unlock the technology for the cleaver at level 12.

If you’re starting out in Palworld, we have guides for you, including a beginner’s guide and type chart, plus guides on how to get ore, leather, and sulfur. If you’re ready to take on the first tower boss, we have a guide for that, too.

