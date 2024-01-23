 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to get high quality Pal oil in Palworld

You’ll need to hunt specific Pals that drop the oil

By Julia Lee
A Palworld player fights a Relaxaurus Image: Pocketpair via Polygon
In Palworld, you’ll use high quality Pal oil to make mid- and late-game items, like guns, polymer, and advanced assembly lines. You won’t really find much high quality Pal oil in the starting areas — you’ll have to advance towards the harder parts of the map to farm the oil.

Below, we explain where to find high quality Pal oil in Palworld.

How to get high quality Pal oil in Palworld

You can get high quality Pal oil as a drop from these Pals:

  • Woolipop
  • Dumud
  • Digtoise
  • Relaxaurus
  • Quivern

There are likely more Pals than this who drop the oil, but these are the ones we’ve found so far. From this list, the monsters we farmed the most for oil were Digtoise and Dumud in the desert biome, which you can find below:

A map showing where to find Digtoise in the desert Image: Pocketpair via Polygon

You will need heat-resistant gear to travel in the desert safely, though.

As we leveled up higher to around the mid-20s, we started hunting Relaxaurus from this area:

A map showing where to find Relaxaurus in Palworld. Image: Pocketpair via Polygon

Beware that Relaxaurus hit pretty hard, so you’ll need to come prepared. The only reason why we prefer Relaxaurus over the desert Pals is because there’s a fast travel spot (Ascetic Falls) conveniently where they spawn, unlike the desert Pals.

You’ll get high quality Pal oil as a drop whether you catch or kill them. If you really want to min-max, you should catch the Pals to get the initial drop and then butcher them to get an additional oil drop. To butcher Pals, you’ll need to unlock the meat cleaver at level 12.

If you’re starting out in Palworld, we have guides for you, including a beginner’s guide and type chart, plus guides on how to get ore, leather, sulfur, and wheat seeds. If you’re ready to take on the first tower boss, we have a guide for that, too.

