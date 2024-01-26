In Palworld, you’ll need coal in order to make carbon fiber and refined metal, both of which are needed for essential technology such as high tier spheres and guns.

Read on to find out where to find coal in Palworld and some prime locations to mine the resource.

How to get coal in Palworld

The easiest spot to obtain coal is the desert near the center of the map and the Verdant Brook, the area to the south of the snowy mountain:

Grid View Graphic: Johnny Yu | Source images: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu

Search around the desert for large black rocks that are darker than your usual stone node and more monochromatic than your ore nodes.

Coal is mineable with any pickaxe, but a higher tier pickaxe will make the mining process a little quicker. There aren’t many teleport waypoints in the desert, so it can be a little tough to lug coal back and forth to your base. To combat that, here are a few prime locations to place a spare Palbox, so you can easily fast travel to your base.

Coal locations in the desert

There are two locations in the desert that have five coal nodes close together, but don’t forget to wear your heat resistant armor during the day and your cold resistant armor at night.

The first location can be found at the coordinates (-157, -92). Be careful as the Alpha Pal boss Anubis can roam nearby.

The second location can be found at the coordinates (-97, -120). This location is on top of a rock formation, so it’s relatively safe from base raids.

Coal locations in the Verdant Brook

For both of the locations in the Verdant Brook, we recommend you get a flying mount or else you’ll need to do a ton of climbing.

The first, and probably best, location for finding coal can be found at the coordinates (189, -40). This location also has eight ore nodes, which will definitely help your sphere production.

The second location can be found at the coordinates (290, -20). Unfortunately, this location doesn’t have eight ore nodes directly next to the coal, but there are seven ore nodes just a short trek to the east.

On the hunt for resources? Check out our guides on how to get ore, polymer, leather, sulfur, wheat seeds, pure quartz, Ancient Technology Points, and ancient civilization parts. For advanced players, consult our lists of all tower boss locations, all passive skills, all flying mounts, and the best base locations.