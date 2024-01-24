 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

All tower boss locations and best tower boss order in Palworld

Where are the five tower bosses in Palworld?

The five Palworld tower bosses all lined up Image: Pocketpair
Palworld has five bosses locked up in towers scattered around the gigantic map. While you may encounter the first tower boss early on as part of the tutorial, the other four tower bosses are pretty far from the starting area. Beating tower bosses reward you five Ancient Technology Points the first time, which is a pretty good reason to seek these guys out.

Below, we list and number all of Palworld’s tower bosses in order of difficulty, and have mapped out all tower boss locations on the map below.

Palworld tower boss locations and best order

A map marking the locations of all the towers in Palworld Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Pocketpair

The map above shows the tower bosses marked in order of recommended completion, based on how much HP each boss has. At a glance, you should tackle tower bosses in this order:

  1. Zoe and Grizzbolt
  2. Lily and Lyleen
  3. Axel and Orserk
  4. Marcus and Faleris
  5. Victor and Shadowbeak

Below, we’ve listed details about the element, weaknesses, and HP for each tower boss.

Tower #1: Zoe and Grizzbolt (Tower of the Rayne Syndicate) location

A splash screen from Palworld showing Zoe riding Grizzbolt’s head and pointing. Image: Pocketpair via Polygon

Zoe and Grizzbolt are the first tower boss you’ll go against and it’s also the last step of the tutorial.

  • Pal element: Electric
  • Pal weaknesses: Ground
  • HP: Approximately 30,000

If you need more help taking down this duo, we have a more in-depth Zoe and Grizzbolt guide.

Tower #2: Lily and Lyleen (Tower of the Free Pal Alliance)

Lily, a Palworld boss, sits atop the head of her Lyleen Image: Pocketpair

Lily and Lyleen are in an icy part of the map, so you’ll want cold resistance gear to help you get there.

  • Pal element: Grass
  • Pal weakness: Fire
  • HP: Approximately 69,000

Tower #3: Axel and Orserk (Tower of the Brothers of the Eternal Pyre)

Axel and Orserk scream in unison before a Palworld battle Image: Pocketpair

Axel and Orserk are on an island filled with lava, so you’ll need heat resistance to get to the tower.

  • Pal element: Electric/dragon
  • Pal weakness: Ground and electric
  • HP: Approximately 130,000

Tower #4: Marcus and Faleris (Tower of the PIDF)

Marcus and Faleris, a boss from Palworld Image: Pocketpair

Marcus and Faleris are in the northern desert, so to get there safely you’ll need heat resistance during the day and cold resistance at night.

  • Pal element: Fire
  • Pal weakness: Water
  • HP: Approximately 146,000

Tower #5: Victor and Shadowbeak (Tower of the PAL Genetic Research Unit)

A Palworld tower boss NPC holds up a Pal Sphere, ready for battle Image: Pocketpair

Victor and Shadowbeak are at the snowy mountain in the north, so you’ll need cold resistance to make it there.

  • Pal element: Dark
  • Pal weakness: Dragon
  • HP: Approximately 200,000

