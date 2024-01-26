How to move a base in Palworld

Moving your base in Palworld isn’t something you might think about initially, though the way Palworld handles resource-gathering and tiers means you’ll probably decide to up sticks and head out for more practical pastures — particularly as you unlock advanced technology.

Like almost everything in Pocketpair’s open-world game, Palworld tells you nothing about how to move your base. The process is something you can do at any time, though it is a little tedious. Here’s how to move your base in Palworld.

How many bases can you have in Palworld?

Palworld lets you have three active bases, though not initially. You can only have one base until you reach base level 10, after which you can build a second one. Once you hit base level 15, you can get to work on your third base.

How to move your base in Palworld

Palworld doesn’t give you the option to pick up your base and move it, not even the Palbox, so you have to go about it the long way. You’ll need to dismantle the Palbox, which sounds more ominous than it actually is.

Dismantling a Palbox will automatically dismantle all of your base facilities. That includes things such as egg incubators, Pal beds, ranches, and anything else you can’t build without a Palbox present. You’ll automatically get each facility’s material cost back, though you’ll have to build it again the next time you establish a base.

Also, dismantling a Palbox will automatically send any working Pals to your box, even though you just dismantled that box. None of them are hurt, and none of them vanish.

Workbenches, homes, and anything else you can build outside a base will remain intact, though you can dismantle them through the build menu.

The next step is finding a new base location, which can be literally anywhere on the map that’s big enough to place a Palbox. Build your box, rebuild any other facilities you want, and you’re good to go. For suggestions on where to start, consult our guide to the best base locations in Palworld.

If you’re starting out in Palworld, we have guides for you, including a beginner’s guide and type chart, plus guides on how to get ore and sulfur. If you’re ready to take on the first tower boss, we have a guide for that, too, plus a list of all tower boss locations and all flying mounts.