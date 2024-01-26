Figuring out the best base locations in Palworld can feel like a daunting task. Pocketpair drops you in a large open world and basically says “go for it, pal” without any real indication of what spots might be the most helpful.

While you can make any location work for a base in Palworld, the right ones give you easy access to valuable materials and make your crafting efforts go much more smoothly. For our money, here are the best base locations in Palworld for all the resources you need.

Best base locations in Palworld

We’ve selected six base locations that grant you access to a wide array of resources, including coal, ore, sulfur, and even Ancient Civilization Parts. At a glance, here are the six best base locations in Palworld:

Windswept Plateau: Defendable, and great for getting early resources

Defendable, and great for getting early resources Hilldside: Easy access to lots of ore

Easy access to lots of ore Twilight Dunes: Close to coal and high quality Pal oil

Close to coal and high quality Pal oil Sealed Realm of the Guardian: Great for getting coal and ore

Great for getting coal and ore Seabreeze Archipelago: Good source of sulfur

Good source of sulfur Chillet Alpha Pal: Solid spot to farm Ancient Civilization Parts

Palworld limits how many active bases you can have at once, based on your level. If you’re looking to trade up, our guide on how to move a base can help.

Windswept Plateau — best early base location

I had no idea what I was doing when I started Palworld and randomly plunked my first base on the ledge just below the first fast travel point. Turns out, that’s a pretty good spot for one. You’re near several stone nodes and trees — both of which replenish after an in–game day or two — and there’s plenty of space to experiment with building houses and facilities.

It’s also an easily defendable location. Rocks guard your southern end, while sheer cliffs border you on the north and west. The only paths your enemies may have is up the staircase to your east, and there’s a pretty big length of open ground between there and the ruins where your base is — perfect for setting traps and sending Pals out to battle.

The downside is that you have no access to dungeons, Alpha Pals, or ore nodes. This really is a beginner’s location.

Hillside — best base location for ore

The southwestern part of the Hillside region — the area with autumn foliage everywhere — has a lot going for it. The location shown at the top of this paragraph is fantastic for logging camps, with dense woodland in every direction and few wild Pals roaming about.

Just slightly to the south of that spot is a clearing with multiple ore nodes. Put your base somewhere in between, and you’ll likely never want for basic resources again. There’s even a Syndicate base not far away and a bridge separating you from it, giving you a natural defensive barrier and an easy way to keep your base safe.

Twilight Dunes — best base location for high quality Pal oil

The Twilight Dunes region is rich in resources, despite being so small, and it’s also distinctly lacking in fast travel points, which makes it ideal for building a base.

Coal is the big draw here, as there’s quite a bit of it to farm. However, you’re also right in the middle of Dumud and Digitoise habitats, the two best — and easiest — ways to get high quality Pal oil. You’ll need plenty of the slick stuff to manufacture firearms, so if that’s high on your list of things to do, this is a solid place for your next base.

You can find two sulfur nodes just outside the desert’s western entrance as well, so if you’ve got a flying mount Pal, you can swoop over there in a few seconds each day and stock up.

The big caveat is the Twilight Dunes region itself. There’s a large, open space in the middle of the dunes that’s perfect for a Palbox, but it’s also surrounded by potentially hostile Pals. Plunking it down on one of the rocky rises means you have natural defense against raids — but your hard-working Pals can’t ascend or descend to harvest and return materials.

Your best bet is building a heavily fortified base with plenty of traps and some walls that enclose the coal nodes. Employ strong, high-level Pals who can fend off any enemy raids as well.

Sealed Realm of the Guardian — best base location for coal

East of the Sealed Realm of the Guardian dungeon is a quiet little spot that’s absolutely loaded with coal and ore nodes. You’ll need plenty of coal for late-game buildings and equipment, so if the Twilight Dunes aren’t to your liking, this is a strong alternative. You’re not far from Beegarde locations either, so if you have room for a ranch, you can start a honey farm here as well.

The one drawback is that the terrain makes placing facilities a little difficult. You can use wood platforms to even out the landscape when you place your Palbox, which helps raise the building floor into an even layer for your other facilities. The location we picked is on a flat, but narrow, hill top. However, if it’s too much of a pain or you need more room, consider just building a Palnox for easy fast travel and mining your coal manually.

Seabreeze Archipelago — best base location for sulfur

It might look like stone is the main draw for this base location, but that’s only halfway true. The Seabreeze Archipelago is worth your attention for a few other reasons. One is the quartet of moderately high-level dungeons here, all of which are good sources of sulfur and strong Pals. You can challenge a handful of Alpha Pals as well, and there’s even a wandering merchant.

The spot we picked out has a few ore and stone nodes, along with plenty of trees, and there’s a skill fruit tree at the island’s western end.

Chillet Alpha Pal — best base location for Ancient Civilization Parts

This one might seem like an odd choice, but bear with me. Chillet is the first Alpha Pal – the giant Pals with names in big headline letters – you can handle with ease. It’s a level 11 ice-type and, like other Alpha Pals, it drops Ancient Civilization Parts when you catch or defeat it. They respawn after roughly a real-world hour, so here’s a handy source of Ancient Civilization Parts right outside your camp.

The area along the river and hills east of Rayne Tower is also home to herds of Teaphant, low-level Water Pals. By the time you’re ready to build a second base at level 10, you can blitz through and capture them to get a dozen Pal Fluid stacks or more each go. Pal Fluids come up in several mid- to late-game crafting recipes, so you’ll need quite a few even after building a hot spring during the tutorial.

This spot on the hill is just a bridge walk away from Chillet and has a few ore nodes for you as well.

