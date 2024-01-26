 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to get kindling in Palworld

Light your fire

By Ashley Bardhan
A Palworld hero rides a Faleris with kindling in Palworld. Image: Pocketpair

Kindling is an essential skill in Palworld, necessary for a wide array of early-game tasks. But first, you’ll need to find an accommodating Pal with the kindling work suitability.

With their fiery touch, you can light campfires for cooking and furnaces for making ingot, an essential Palworld resource. Here’s how to get kindling in Palworld, alongside a list of which Pals have the ability.

How to get kindling in Palworld

The best kindling option is Foxparks, which trots the winding path north of the Plateau of Beginnings starting area, and all around the Rayne Syndicate Tower boss zone.

A Palworld map pointing out the starting area with icons pointing to the Plateau of Beginnings and the Rayne Syndicate Tower. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Graphic: Pocketpair

They’re easiest to find at night, when their flaming tails cast a huge glow, and they become easy to spot from hundreds of meters away.

A Palworld hero stands near a Foxparks at night with the kindling ability. Image: Pocketpair via Polygon

You can start exploiting Foxparks for kindling right after you’ve weakened and captured one in your Pal Sphere. (You can also use Foxparks as a deadly accessory — just unlock Foxparks’s Harness from the Technology tab and craft it at a Pal Gear Workbench with three leather, five Flame Organ, and 5 Paldium Fragment. The harness will let you scoop Foxparks into your arms and unleash its Partner Skill: enemy-melting fire breath.)

All Pals with kindling in Palworld

A Palworld hero stands near a Foxparks fire pal with kindling in Palworld. Image: Pocketpair via Polygon

But all fire-type Pals are capable of kindling. You’ll find a ton of them hiding around Mount Obsidian, which houses creatures like stony Reptyro and flying mount Ragnahawk, both with the “Kindling 3” work suitability.

Here’s every Pal who can light your fire with kindling:

  • Foxparks
  • Rooby
  • Gobfin Ignis
  • Incineram
  • Arsox
  • Leezpunk Ignis
  • Pyrin
  • Pyrin Noct
  • Kitsun
  • Flambelle
  • Vanwyrm
  • Bushi
  • Ragnahawk
  • Wixen
  • Kelpsea Ignis
  • Blazehowl
  • Blazehowl Noct
  • Reptyro
  • Blazamut
  • Jormuntide Ignis
  • Suzaku
  • Faleris

If you’re starting out in Palworld, we have guides for you, including a beginner’s guide and type chart, plus guides on how to get ore, leather, high quality Pal oil, and sulfur. If you’re ready to take on the first tower boss, we have a guide for that, too, plus a list of all tower boss locations and all flying mounts.

