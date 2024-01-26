Kindling is an essential skill in Palworld, necessary for a wide array of early-game tasks. But first, you’ll need to find an accommodating Pal with the kindling work suitability.

With their fiery touch, you can light campfires for cooking and furnaces for making ingot, an essential Palworld resource. Here’s how to get kindling in Palworld, alongside a list of which Pals have the ability.

How to get kindling in Palworld

The best kindling option is Foxparks, which trots the winding path north of the Plateau of Beginnings starting area, and all around the Rayne Syndicate Tower boss zone.

They’re easiest to find at night, when their flaming tails cast a huge glow, and they become easy to spot from hundreds of meters away.

You can start exploiting Foxparks for kindling right after you’ve weakened and captured one in your Pal Sphere. (You can also use Foxparks as a deadly accessory — just unlock Foxparks’s Harness from the Technology tab and craft it at a Pal Gear Workbench with three leather, five Flame Organ, and 5 Paldium Fragment. The harness will let you scoop Foxparks into your arms and unleash its Partner Skill: enemy-melting fire breath.)

All Pals with kindling in Palworld

But all fire-type Pals are capable of kindling. You’ll find a ton of them hiding around Mount Obsidian, which houses creatures like stony Reptyro and flying mount Ragnahawk, both with the “Kindling 3” work suitability.

Here’s every Pal who can light your fire with kindling:

Foxparks

Rooby

Gobfin Ignis

Incineram

Arsox

Leezpunk Ignis

Pyrin

Pyrin Noct

Kitsun

Flambelle

Vanwyrm

Bushi

Ragnahawk

Wixen

Kelpsea Ignis

Blazehowl

Blazehowl Noct

Reptyro

Blazamut

Jormuntide Ignis

Suzaku

Faleris

