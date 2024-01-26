In Palworld, polymer is an essential resource if you want to get your hands on some of the most powerful guns that Palworld has to offer. It’s also needed to make circuit boards, which are used to create tier-two assembly lines and electric equipment. Defeating some of the hardest bosses and capturing some of the strongest Pals won’t be possible without polymer.

Read on to find out when you unlock polymer in Palworld and learn how to get it.

How to get polymer in Palworld

Before you can make polymer in Palworld, you’ll need to hit a few prerequisites:

Be level 33 and unlock polymer in the technology tab

and unlock polymer in the technology tab Have a production assembly line at your base

Have a source of electricity at your base, such as the power generator

Once these prerequisites are met, you can begin creating polymer at the production assembly line for two high quality Pal oil each.

