 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to get polymer in Palworld

Make polymer to create circuit boards and guns

By Johnny Yu
/ new
Polymer, a necessary resource in Palworld that is made from two high quality Pal oil. Image: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu
Johnny Yu (he/him) is a guides writer at Polygon. He has written about games such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Diablo 4, and Fire Emblem Engage.

In Palworld, polymer is an essential resource if you want to get your hands on some of the most powerful guns that Palworld has to offer. It’s also needed to make circuit boards, which are used to create tier-two assembly lines and electric equipment. Defeating some of the hardest bosses and capturing some of the strongest Pals won’t be possible without polymer.

Read on to find out when you unlock polymer in Palworld and learn how to get it.

How to get polymer in Palworld

Pals working at the production assembly line to create polymer in Palworld. Image: Pocketpair via Johnny Yu

Before you can make polymer in Palworld, you’ll need to hit a few prerequisites:

  • Be level 33 and unlock polymer in the technology tab
  • Have a production assembly line at your base
  • Have a source of electricity at your base, such as the power generator

Once these prerequisites are met, you can begin creating polymer at the production assembly line for two high quality Pal oil each.

For more Palworld guides, we’ve got you covered. If you’re just starting out, we’ve got a beginner’s guide, a list of all Pals, and a type chart. We also have explainers on breeding, eggs, and a rundown of how multiplayer works.

On the hunt for resources? Check out our guides on how to get ore, coal, leather, sulfur, wheat seeds, pure quartz, Ancient Technology Points, and ancient civilization parts. For advanced players, consult our lists of all tower boss locations, all passive skills, all flying mounts, and the best base locations.

  1. Polygon
  2. Palworld guides
  3. Type chart
  4. All Pals list
  5. All flying mounts
  6. Eggs guide
  7. Breeding guide

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

How to get pure quartz in Palworld

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Tekken 8 is already $20 off if you’re new to QVC

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

Final Fantasy fiends want Tifa for Tekken 8, forcing producer to respond

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Palworld passive skills list

By Julia Lee
/ new

Enshrouded is a solid start, but hasn’t found a distinct survival identity

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Apple’s latest policy change is good news for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers

By Michael McWhertor
/ new