In Palworld, you’ll need pure quartz to make circuit boards, which are used to make higher tier assembly lines and electric goods.

Continue on to find out where to find pure quartz in Palworld, and a couple locations riddled with pure quartz nodes.

How to get pure quartz in Palworld

Make sure to wear your best cold-resistant armor as pure quartz can be found in the snowy mountains on the northern island.

Search for a black rock that has jagged glass spikes protruding from it. These rocks are as dark as coal nodes, but aren’t as monochromatic. It’s a little easier to spot pure quartz nodes at night as the quartz’ color really pops out in the darkness.

Pure quartz is mineable with any pickaxe, but a higher tier pickaxe will make the mining process much faster. There are many Great Eagle Statues you can teleport to on this island, but it can be quite a trek to make your way around the mountainous terrain. Here are a few locations that are filled with pure quartz nodes, which make great locations to place a Palbox.

The first location can be found at the coordinates (-212, 249). There are a total of nine pure quartz nodes here.

The second location can be found at the coordinates (-256, 392). There are a total of eight pure quartz nodes here and two ore nodes. This location can be a little more difficult to reach, but if you have a flying mount, it is fairly close to the Land of Absolute Zero Great Eagle Statue at the coordinates (-238, 491).

