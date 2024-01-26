As you find Pals in Palworld, you’ll notice that they may have passive skills, which buff or debuff them, depending on the skill. Palworld experts will want to make the best use of these skills, so knowing what to look for is important.
Below, we explain how passive skills work in Palworld and list all passive skills we know of.
How do passive skills work in Palworld?
Each Pal you catch will have random passive skills that can reduce incoming damage, boost stats, or do the exact opposite. Ideally, you want to use Pals who have positive passive skills and avoid ones with negative skills.
Pals that you breed will potentially pass down their skills as well, so you can combine Pals will powerful skills to create a super baby Pal.
The only exception to the above is that lucky Pals (those giant, sparkling ones you may see around) will always have the “lucky” passive skill, and caught legendary Pals will always have the “legend” passive skill.
All passive skills in Palworld
Below we list all of the passive skills we know of, with help from the Palworld Wiki.
Palworld passive skills list
|Tier
|Name
|Effect
|Tier
|Name
|Effect
|3
|Artisan
|Work speed +50%
|3
|Burly Body
|Defense +20%
|3
|Diet Lover
|Decrease in hunger is less likely by 15%
|3
|Divine Dragon
|20% increase in dragon skill
|3
|Ferocious
|Attack +20%
|3
|Legend
|Attack +20%, defense +20%, movement speed +15%
|3
|Logging Foreman
|25% increase to player logging efficiency
|3
|Lord of Lightning
|20% increase to lightning attack damage
|3
|Lucky
|Work speed +15%, attack +15%
|3
|Mine Foreman
|25% increase to player mining efficiency
|3
|Motivational Leader
|25% increase to player speed
|3
|Rare
|Work speed +15%, attack +15%
|3
|Stronghold Strategist
|10% increase to player defense
|3
|Swift
|30% increase to movement speed
|3
|Vanguard
|10% increase to player attack
|3
|Workaholic
|Sanity drops 15% slower
|2
|Musclehead
|Attack +30%, work speed -50%
|2
|Runner
|20% increase to movement speed
|2
|Serious
|Work speed +20%
|1
|Abnormal
|10% decreased to incoming neutral damage
|1
|Aggressive
|Attack +10%, ddefense -10%
|1
|Blood of the Dragon
|10% increase to dragon attack damage
|1
|Botanical Barrier
|10% decrease to incoming grass damage
|1
|Brave
|Attack +10%
|1
|Capacitor
|10% increase to lightning attack damage
|1
|Cheery
|10% decrease to incoming dark damage
|1
|Coldblooded
|10% increase to ice attack damage
|1
|Conceited
|Work Speed +10%, defense -10%
|1
|Dainty Eater
|10% decrease to satiety depletion
|1
|Dragonkiller
|10% decrease to incoming dragon damage
|1
|Earthquake Resistant
|10% decrease to incoming ground damage
|1
|Fragrant Foliage
|10% increase to grass attack damage
|1
|Hard Skin
|Defense +10%
|1
|Heated Body
|10% decrease to incoming ice damage
|1
|Hooligan
|Attack +15%, work speed -10%
|1
|Hydromaniac
|10% increase to water attack damage
|1
|Insulated Body
|10% decrease to incoming lightning damage
|1
|Masochist
|Defense +15%, attack -15%
|1
|Nimble
|10% increase to movement speed
|1
|Positive Thinker
|Sanity drops 10% slower
|1
|Power of Gaia
|10% increase to earth attack damage
|1
|Pyromaniac
|10% increase to fire attack damage
|1
|Sadist
|Attack +15%, defense -15%
|1
|Suntan Lover
|10% decrease to incoming fire damage
|1
|Veil of Darkness
|10% increase to dark attack damage
|1
|Waterproof
|10% decrease to incoming water damage
|1
|Work Slave
|Work Speed +30%, Attack -30%
|1
|Zen Mind
|10% increase to neutral attack damage
|-1
|Clumsy
|Work speed -10%
|-1
|Coward
|Attack -10%
|-1
|Downtrodden
|Defense -10%
|-1
|Glutton
|Satiety drops 10% faster
|-1
|Unstable
|Sanity drops 10% faster
|-2
|Bottomless Stomach
|Satiety drops 15% faster
|-2
|Destructive
|Saniety drops 15% faster
|-3
|Brittle
|Defense -20%
|-3
|Pacifist
|Attack -20%
|-3
|Slacker
|Work speed -30%
