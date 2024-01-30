The best Palworld mods run the gamut. Some make Palworld look better. Others make it play better, removing the friction from certain parts of the game.

When it comes to Palworld mods, yes, you probably know about the big one. Palworld’s initial release was shortly followed by the now-notorious unofficial Pokémon mod, which lived just a sweet 24 hours. That’s not included here. These other Palworld mods, which we’ve selected from a growing list of options, won’t get you in trouble with the Poké Police.

Here are the best Palworld mods. To download them, follow the specific set of instructions for each mod — they usually tweak either your Steam or Game Pass download’s Engine.ini file — and run free into the sunset.

Steam Deck Essentials

Download from: Nexus Mods

Steam Deck Essentials issues bug fixes and performance optimization to handheld consoles, like Steam Decks, running Palworld. Once you follow its simple download instructions (a stable download requires you overwrite a preset in Palworld’s Engine.ini folder, then add the ~mods folder to your game directory’s Paks folder), you should notice stutter reduction, a mild “cartoon” filter that removes most textures in your game with the goal of boosting performance, and performance presets that push Palworld closer to 50 frames per second.

Ultra Quality Mod

Download from: Nexus Mods

This Ultra Quality mod boosts Palworld, which naturally presents on PC at around 60 fps, to significantly smoother frame rates. It enables ray tracing and makes it possible to run Palworld at 90 fps at 1440p. But that’s only guaranteed with a high-end set up, like, no less than a Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics card, Intel i9-11900K CPU, and 64GB of RAM.

Disable Motion Blur

Download from: Nexus Mods

Modder yakuzadeso’s Disable Motion Blur should sound like good news to fellow motion-sick gamers. Once you copy-and-paste this mod’s commands into your modified Engine.ini’s SystemSettings (or drop them into C:\Users\*YourUsername*\AppData\Local\Pal\Saved\Config\Windows if your Engine.ini is pristine), you’ll end Palworld’s motion blur whiplash.

More Points

Download from: Nexus Mods

More Points incrementally increases the amount of technology and stats points you earn per level, making it so that you can earn up to eight times what you normally get. (You typically get one skill point per level.) It’s compatible with both Steam and Game Pass.

MapUnlocker

Download from: Nexus Mods

You reveal pieces of Palworld’s map as you explore the world in-game, but wouldn’t it be nice to start with it all already at your fingertips? MapUnlocker reveals the entire map to you from the start (though it doesn’t activate any fast-travel points), and it works in multiplayer on Steam. As of this writing, the Game Pass version has not been tested by the mod’s creator.

All the Bases

Download from: Nexus Mods

Palworld doesn’t let you set up more than three fast-travel bases at any given time, but All the Bases reduces limitations on building. It allows a multiplayer guild to have 128 total bases (the server maximum), though modder BaronKiko warns this mod is still in its experimental phase.

LuckyPals

Download from: Nexus Mods

Rare or “lucky” Pals in Palworld have it all. They experience +15 percent Attack and +15 percent Work Speed buffs and emanate a delightful little sparkle. With the LuckyPals mod, you can have all of them: It makes every Pal, barring bosses, shiny.

Carry Weight Increase

Download from: Nexus Mods

You can drop your new year workout goals; the Carry Weight Increase mod simplifies things. Download it to either your Steam or Game Pass file and watch your buff, level-one Palworld protagonist handle weight instead of the default 300.

Remove Flying Stamina Cost

Download from: Nexus Mods

Palworld’s flying mounts are invaluable in navigating the game’s cliffs and dips, but using them causes huge hits to their stamina. The solution? Download Remove Flying Stamina Cost, which does what it says: removes the stamina cost from flying.

For more Palworld guides, we’ve got you covered. If you’re just starting out, we’ve got a beginner’s guide, a list of all Pals, and a type chart. We also have explainers on breeding, eggs, and a rundown of how multiplayer works.

On the hunt for resources? Check out our guides on how to get ore, coal, polymer, leather, sulfur, wheat seeds, pure quartz, Ancient Technology Points, and ancient civilization parts. For advanced players, consult our lists of all tower boss locations, all passive skills, all flying mounts, and the best base locations.