Where to find Black Marketeer locations in Palworld

If you’re looking to expand your Pal collection in Palworld in exchange for a bit of coin, you’ll want to seek out Black Marketeers, NPCs who sell Pals for a price. Comparatively to regular Pal merchants, it seems like these shady dealers tend to have rarer Pals, making them worth seeking out.

You can catch these guys, but they’re all level 40 (or even 45 sometimes!), so unless you’re equipped with advanced Pal spheres and weapons, we don’t recommend trying it. Once you do catch them, however, you can put them in your base and they’ll sell Pals to you safely from home! You can even instantly refresh their shops by putting them in the PC and taking them back out.

Black Marketeer locations in Palworld

There are a ton Black Marketeers around Palworld’s map, many of whom post up in inconvenient places. But there are seven Black Marketeers that are easily reachable, with fast travel points nearby, in these locations:

Desolate Church/Abandoned Mineshaft Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant/Cove Mineshaft Mount Flopie Summit Ruined Fortress City Duneshelter Icy Weasel Hill

For more details on where to find these Black Marketeers, we’ve ordered them below approximately by area difficulty and nearby Pal levels.

Desolate Church/Abandoned Mineshaft Black Marketeer location

From the Desolate Church fast travel point, run straight west and off the cliff. Turn back east and you’ll see an entrance to the Abandoned Mineshaft, where this Black Marketeer lives.

Sealed Realm of Frozen Wings Black Marketeer location

Head southeast from the dungeon that Penking lives in and you’ll find this Black Marketeer chilling in the woods.

Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant/Cove Mineshaft Black Marketeer location

From the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant fast travel point, run straight west off the cliff. The entrance to the Cove Mineshaft (with the Black Marketeer inside) is right under the wooden bridge.

Mount Flopie Summit Black Marketeer location

Head west from the Mount Flopie Summit fast travel point to find this guy in a weird hole. There’ll be a waterfall pointing into a large opening that you’ll be able to spot to find this dude.

Ruined Fortress City Black Marketeer location

Head west from the Ruined Fortress City to find this Black Marketeer chilling by the edge of the ruins.

Duneshelter Black Marketeer location

Head north of the Duneshelter fast travel point, but don’t go into the city. You’ll find this marketeer outside the city walls.

Icy Weasel Hill Black Marketeer location

Fly northwest of this fast travel point to find this merchant hanging out on the cliffside.

