If you and your Pals are struggling to take down the tower bosses and Alpha Pals in Palworld, it might be time to upgrade your gear with legendary schematics. Legendary schematics can help you get that extra oomph that you need by increasing your damage output or defense.

Read on to learn how to get all legendary schematics in Palworld, and where to find to.

How to get legendary schematics in Palworld

Legendary schematics can be found in chests and as a rare drop from specific Alpha Pal bosses. There is a low chance that you’ll find a legendary schematic when you open a chest around the map or at the end of a dungeon. As for Alpha Pal bosses, legendary schematics can be received after you catch, defeat, or butcher them.

Currently, the most efficient way to find legendary schematics in Palworld is to catch the Alpha Pal and then butcher them with the meat cleaver to essentially double your chances. If you really want to increase your odds, we suggest that you change the following world settings:

Day Time Speed - 5

- 5 Night Time Speed - 5

- 5 Pal Capture Rate - 2

- 2 Pal Appearance Rate - 3

With these settings, Alpha Pals will spawn quicker, be easier to catch, and spawn in multiples of three. If three bosses are too tough to deal with, drop the Pal appearance rate down to a multiplier that you’re comfortable with.

As a small note, legendary equipment require a lot more resources than your normal quality gear. In some cases, you may need to gather almost 10 times the materials to create your legendary gear.

All legendary schematic locations in Palworld

Not every piece of equipment has a legendary schematic with a fixed location, but there are currently 17 fixed legendary schematic locations. Check out the map and table below to learn where you can find the legendary schematics in Palworld.

All Palworld legendary schematic locations Number Legendary Schematic Alpha Pal Location Number Legendary Schematic Alpha Pal Location 1 Old bow Kingpaca Open world (50, -460) 2 Cloth outfit Chillet Open world (173, -418) 3 Feathered hair band Penking Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings (114, -352) 4 Pelt armor Azurobe Open world (-53, -388) 5 Crossbow Bushi Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster (-116, -491) 6 Metal armor Elizabee Devout's Mineshaft (32, -183) 7 Metal helm Warsect Sealed Realm of the Stalwart (161, -224) 8 Handgun Beakon Open world (-345, -253) 9 Refined metal helm Menasting Dessicated Mineshaft (494, 82) 10 Heat resistant refined metal armor Astegon Destroyed Mineshaft (-578, -418) 11 Cold resistant refined metal armor Lyleen Noct Iceberg Mineshaft (-142, 322) 12 Pump-action shotgun Suzaku Open world (404,255) 13 Assault rifle Blazamut Scorching Mineshaft (-434, -532) 14 Pal metal helmet Frostallion Open world (-357, 509) 15 Heat resistant Pal metal armor Necromus Open world (447, 679) 16 Rocket launcher Jetragon Open world (-789, -322) 17 Cold resistant Pal metal armor Paladius Open world (447, 679)

For more Palworld guides, we’ve got you covered. If you’re just starting out, we’ve got a beginner’s guide, a list of all Pals, and a type chart. We also have explainers on breeding, eggs, and a rundown of how multiplayer works.

On the hunt for resources? Check out our guides on how to get ore, coal, polymer, leather, sulfur, wheat seeds, pure quartz, Ancient Technology Points, and ancient civilization parts. For advanced players, consult our lists of all tower boss locations, all passive skills, all flying mounts, and the best base locations.