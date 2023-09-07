What time does the Payday 3 open beta start, and how do you access it?

Payday 3’s beta returns this weekend, with the aim to push the servers as hard as possible ahead of the game’s full release on Sept. 21.

For those who played the closed technical beta earlier in the year, there’s nothing new here content-wise — but open access means a new wave of players can join in, so invite a friend or two if they’re keen to play.

Here’s how to access the Payday 3 open beta on Xbox and PC, including start and end times. While Payday 3 is coming out on PlayStation 5, you can only play the open beta on Xbox and PC.

Payday 3 open beta start time: When does the Payday 3 open beta begin?

Payday 3’s open beta begins on Friday, Sept. 8, at the following times:

7 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America

for the west coast of North America 10 a.m. EDT for the east coast of North America

for the east coast of North America 4 p.m. CEST for western Europe/Paris

for western Europe/Paris 3 p.m. BST for the U.K.

for the U.K. 11 p.m. JST in Japan/Tokyo

As with all betas, don’t be surprised if there are any queues and server issues when trying to matchmake and play. Though there are two designated “server slam” periods intended to really put the game through its paces (see later on this page for times and dates of those), it’s possible you might see some wobbles throughout — but remember you have all weekend to play if you’re having trouble.

When does the Payday 3 open beta end?

If you’re planning how much time you’ll have with the beta, it ends on Monday, Sept. 11, at the following times:

1 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America

for the west coast of North America 4 a.m. EDT for the east coast of North America

for the east coast of North America 10 a.m. CEST for western Europe/Paris

for western Europe/Paris 9 a.m. BST for the U.K.

for the U.K. 5 p.m. JST in Japan/Tokyo

In short, for those in the Americas and Europe, it’ll conclude Monday morning — meaning you realistically have Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to play.

How to access Payday 3’s open beta on Xbox and PC

Unlike the previous beta, Payday 3’s open beta is available to access for all players — meaning no pre-order, sign-ups or keys are necessary.

Here’s how you get started:

To access Payday 3 on PC , visit the Payday 3 store page on Steam, and click ‘Request Access’, where the game will appear in your library shortly afterwards.

, visit the Payday 3 store page on Steam, and click ‘Request Access’, where the game will appear in your library shortly afterwards. To access Payday 3 on Xbox, download the Xbox Insider app, then visit the previews area and select Payday 3.

Note downloads will only appear once the beta is live — meaning there is no pre-load for either platform. Additionally, there’s the suggestion Xbox access might be limited on a “first come first serve” basis — so if you’re keen to play on console, be sure to start downloading sooner than later.

What is the Payday 3’s ‘server slam’ and when does it begin?

As well as the period of general access, there are two times developer Starbreeze is encouraging players to log on and matchmake all at once (“this is the one time we ask you to help destroy our stuff, so please, take the opportunity!”).

These take place on the Friday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / midnight BST on the Saturday, and on the Sunday at T / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST.

There’s seemingly no reward for doing so, but if you’re keen to try and break the game, join in!

What’s featured in the Payday 3 open beta?

The Payday 3 open beta contains the following:

One heist

Four heisters

“Most, but not all, weaponry and cosmetics”

Infamy level cap of 22

Other things to know about the beta test include:

Starbreeze says the build is the same as April’s beta test, and since then, the full game itself has seen “a significant number of improvements in terms of performance, gameplay features, game balance, UI and quality” — so expect to see some changes and differences when the game arrives on Sept. 21.

A tutorial is not available in this beta build — but expect one from the full game.

Progress from the beta will not carry over to the full game, nor are there seemingly any rewards for participating in the beta.

There are a few known issues in the beta build, such as friends occasionally not showing up on friends lists, weapon prices possibly deducting a different amount from your in-game inventory, and on Xbox, some lighting errors.

You are free to capture and stream the open beta.

Enjoy crashing some servers!