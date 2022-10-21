Persona 5 Royal Jose stamp farming guide

As you venture through Mementos in Persona 5 Royal, the mysterious kid Jose will task you with finding stamps that he’s hidden around the dungeon. Each section of Mementos has a set number of stamps to find; you’ll want to grab these to improve the drop rate of items and money in the area.

Each floor of Mementos has at least one stamp on it. Regular floors have them on the platform that leads down and rest; end floors have them on the center of the platform. However, even if you get these guaranteed stamps on each floor, you’ll still be missing a bunch. You can check how many stamps you’re missing by opening the navigation menu and looking at the map.

How to farm Jose stamps

The best way to farm for stamps is to just keep going up and down a set of two regular floors (as in not rest or end floors). Clear out the floors completely, making sure to break open cracked walls and open each door, as the extra stamps will always be behind a wall or door.

Cracked walls can be easy to miss, so make sure to scan any dead ends you find to see if they’re cracked. They’ll look something like this:

Based on our testing, floors typically only had one extra stamp, so once you collect the extra, you can leave the floor without the fear of missing another one.

To make things even easier, if you have Futaba (Hermit) at rank 2, there’s a chance that she will scan and reveal the map of the floor, so you can just go up and down until she scans a floor with a stamp on it.

If you’re in a part of the game before Futaba, having Ryuji (Chariot) at rank 7 will also make scouring the floors easier, as you can use his “insta-kill” ability to skip battles against weak shadows completely by running them over with Morgana’s bus form.