Dwarf Fortress makes more sense with graphics, watch the new Steam trailer

Dwarf Fortress, the famously complex colony simulation from the two-person team at Bay 12 Games, is coming to Steam. During the Guerilla Collective online games festival on Saturday, co-creator Tarn Adams gave the world its first look at the brand new version of the game in motion.
Dwarf Fortress has been in continuous development since 2003, but it has not yet featured a proper set of graphics, relying instead on ASCII placeholder symbols. Bay 12 announced a partnership with Kitfox Games in 2019 to create a separate Steam version of the game, and has slowly been sharing progress over the past few months. No release date or price has been set, but work continues on the original version of the game — which remains free-to-play — alongside the new version.
Today’s trailer gave fans their first look at world generation, which creates a massive fantasy landscape and then runs a historical simulation on top of it. There’s just one dwarf model right now, but Adams promises many more variations are on the way. Even the extremely challenging menu systems will be getting an update.
Comments
Maybe I’ll finally learn to play this time. I adore a number of games inspired by DF. But even with older mods to add graphics, I just could not get into it despite my deep respect for how bat shit insane the system complexity is.
By theBeerBaron33 on 06.13.20 2:07pm
"The picture is little more readable than when it was just squiggles and arrows."
lol, Yeah just a little.
I love this game. Even with tile sets, graphics were not supported on the world generation, so this looks like a big step up on getting past the first 10 minutes of a new game. Or if you’ve never played, it was more like 3 hours trying to figure out just what the heck was going on.
"You’d just show an upward arrow, and that’s a ramp. That worked for a few people."
Again, even with tile sets, I’ve never seen the game look this good in the actual game play. Compared to it’s successors (Rimworld, Oxygen Not Included, Gnomoria) it still doesn’t look good, but heck, this is so great. DF has incredible depth and complexity. I’m very excited to see this come mainstream (hopefully).
By quicksketch on 06.14.20 3:56am
I would strongly argue that the ASCII graphics were not placeholder but in fact a true visual language, an entire world communicated through a codified system of signs. Like learning any new language it required a time investment to decode its meaning but its simplicity was part of its appeal. I dare say the old graphics looks better than the new update, but I understand newer players will gravitate towards the training-wheel version (and that’s totally ok!)… I just hope once they learn the "basics" they switch to experience DF in its true glory.
By lloyd.bergenson on 06.15.20 8:58am
I had no problem playing nethack and various descendants with ASCII graphics but I don’t have a fetish about it or anything. It was serviceable but if there are graphical tiles that make me less likely to have to use the "what does this symbol mean" command, why not use them? At least in classic roguelikes, you probably had 40-50 total symbols to remember — how many does DF use? I’m sure it’s at least twice that, right?
By Thworted on 06.15.20 9:45am
For me, the ASCII graphics weren’t a barrier. They did a good job of communicating information once you learned them.
The barrier has always been the horrible interface/menu system.
By loydb on 06.15.20 9:45am
It’s definitely not a good UI, and it doesn’t appear any thought was put into it. It’s like they stuck new features in there and just randomly picked a key to assign them to.
I remember trying to play the game a while back, and there was zero consistency in the UI either, which made it worse. Sub menus would use completely different keys than parent menus.
By Treason686 on 06.16.20 9:04am
Should mention, it will be available on itch.io as well.
By csyn on 06.16.20 1:39pm