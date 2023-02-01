PS5 PS Plus PSA: You have 3 months to grab 20 of the best PS4 games

PlayStation 5 owners have just a few months to redeem the titles included in the PlayStation Plus Collection, a list of 20 games from the PlayStation 4 era that were included with a PlayStation Plus subscription if you owned a PS5. Games in the PlayStation Plus Collection can be redeemed through May 9, and players who do redeem them will have access to the collection “for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member,” Sony says.

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the removal of the PlayStation Plus Collection on Wednesday, but did not specify why the perk was going away. The PS4 games included in the PlayStation Plus Collection are as follows:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3

Crash Bandicoot: N-Sane Trilogy

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition

God of War (2018)

Infamous: Second Son

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Ratchet & Clank (2016)

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Until Dawn

The PlayStation Plus Collection was introduced for the PlayStation 5’s launch in November 2020, and helped bolster a relatively soft launch lineup of games exclusive to Sony’s current-gen console. The perk is available to all PlayStation Plus subscribers from the Essential level and higher, but now that the PS5 library has grown — and that Sony says it has solved supply constraints around its current console — the company may no longer feel the need to use a bunch of older PS4 games as an incentive to buy a PS5.