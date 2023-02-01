 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PS5 PS Plus PSA: You have 3 months to grab 20 of the best PS4 games

Sony’s PlayStation Plus Collection is coming to an end

By Michael McWhertor
A screenshot of the PlayStation Plus Collection menu on a PlayStation 5, with artwork from Ratchet &amp; Clank, Final Fantasy 15, and Days Gone on the right hand side. Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

PlayStation 5 owners have just a few months to redeem the titles included in the PlayStation Plus Collection, a list of 20 games from the PlayStation 4 era that were included with a PlayStation Plus subscription if you owned a PS5. Games in the PlayStation Plus Collection can be redeemed through May 9, and players who do redeem them will have access to the collection “for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member,” Sony says.

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the removal of the PlayStation Plus Collection on Wednesday, but did not specify why the perk was going away. The PS4 games included in the PlayStation Plus Collection are as follows:

  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Battlefield 1
  • Bloodborne
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
  • Crash Bandicoot: N-Sane Trilogy
  • Days Gone
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Fallout 4
  • Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition
  • God of War (2018)
  • Infamous: Second Son
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • Mortal Kombat X
  • Persona 5
  • Ratchet & Clank (2016)
  • Resident Evil 7 biohazard
  • The Last Guardian
  • The Last of Us Remastered
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
  • Until Dawn

The PlayStation Plus Collection was introduced for the PlayStation 5’s launch in November 2020, and helped bolster a relatively soft launch lineup of games exclusive to Sony’s current-gen console. The perk is available to all PlayStation Plus subscribers from the Essential level and higher, but now that the PS5 library has grown — and that Sony says it has solved supply constraints around its current console — the company may no longer feel the need to use a bunch of older PS4 games as an incentive to buy a PS5.

