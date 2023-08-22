The next Frozen sequel is actually a climate change podcast

Disney announced a third Frozen movie earlier this year, and while there’s no news on that front, there will be a new story in the Frozen franchise. This time, though, it’s a narrative podcast.

Titled Frozen: Forces of Nature, the new podcast will take place after the events of Frozen 2 and before the mysterious Frozen 3. Elsa and Anna return, of course, and keeping in line with the theme of the last Frozen movie, it seems like they’re going to be tackling climate change head on.

When the Spirits of Nature start acting up, Queen Anna must return to the Enchanted Forest and reunite with Elsa. The two of them discover mysterious copper machines destroying the forest ecosystem and must stop them from disrupting even more of the environment — and also figure out who the heck put them there in the first place.

The series will be narrated by ABC News’ chief meteorologist Ginger Zee. It’s unknown if the original voice cast will be returning to their roles. The podcast will come out later this year, just in time for the 10th anniversary of the movie.