Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl guides

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are remakes of earlier entries in the Pokémon franchise. In addition to modern visuals, the revamped titles have also received a few quality-of-life upgrades. Whether you’re revisiting the Sinnoh region or this is your first time, our beginner’s guides, gym leader battle strategies, and advanced tips will help you be the very best trainer in the land.

Before you even decide which copy of the game to get, you might want to know which creatures are exclusive to either Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Pokémon Shining Pearl. Once you’ve decided which version of the game you’re going to play, the next big choice you’ll need to make is figuring out which starter to pick. All three options are viable, but each offers a different change to strategies you’ll use throughout your journey. For everything else you need to know at the start, our Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl beginner’s guide has you covered.

As your battles begin, reference our Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl strength and weakness chart. This guide explains how your type-based attacks affect your Pokémon and any creatures you battle. This is especially important in trainer battles.

Later on in your journey, you’ll likely experience the updated Grand Underground. These sprawling caverns operate a little differently than how they appeared in the original, so make sure to read our guide.

Once you hit the post-game, make sure to explore our guides on breeding and EV training to get the most out of your Pokémon. For those of you looking to fill out your Pokédex, don’t forget to look at our guide on special evolution methods so you can get info on every creature in the game.