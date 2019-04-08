 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pokémon Go Bagon Community Day Classic guide

Time to stock up on Bagon candy

By Julia Lee Updated
Shiny Bagon with a Shelgon, Salamence, and Mega Salamence behind it. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Game Freak/Nintendo, The Pokémon Company
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Pokémon Go is having a Bagon Community Day Classic event on April 7 from 2-5 p.m. in your local time.

As expected with a Community Day event, Bagon will spawn in huge numbers with a high chance of appearing shiny. There are also several other bonuses and perks, which we’ve listed out below.

How do I catch a shiny Bagon in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), Shiny rates on Community Days are about 1 in 24, which means that if you keep playing throughout the three-hour window, you should find quite a few shiny Pokémon.

Shiny Bagon, Shelgon, and Salamence, as seen in Pokémon Go with their regular versions. All three shiny Pokémon turn green. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

If you’re short on time or Poké Balls, you can pop an Incense, then quickly tap each Bagon to check for shiny ones, running from any that aren’t shiny. Notably, any Bagon you’ve already tapped will face where your player is standing, so that should help identify which ones you may have already checked.

What Community Day move does Bagon’s evolution learn?

If you evolve Shelgon into Salamence from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. in your local time, it will learn the charged move Outrage.

If you miss out on evolving it during this period, you will likely be able to evolve it during a Community Day weekend event in December to get Outrage. If you don’t want to wait, you can use an Elite TM to get the move.

How does Salamence do in the Pokémon Go meta?

Salamence, being one of the pseudo-legendary dragon-type Pokémon, sits pretty close to the top of the DPS charts when it comes to raids and gyms. Set it up with Dragon Tail and Outrage to see it do some serious damage.

It’s even better if you manage to snag a Shadow Salamence or if you Mega Evolve it.

How do I make the most of Bagon Community Day?

The following bonuses will be active during Bagon Community Day:

  • Tripled XP for catching Pokémon
  • Incense lasts three hours
  • Lure Modules last three hours
  • Bagon special photobombs when taking snapshots

That said, you should definitely pop a Lucky Egg and an Incense and try to nab some powerful Bagon.

If you can Mega Evolve Charizard (to Charizard X), Ampharos, Sceptile, Altaria, Salamence, Latias, Latios, Rayquaza, or Garchomp, you’ll score additional Bagon Candy per catch.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

The Latest

Wish, Netflix’s Scoop, The Zone of Interest, and every new movie to watch this weekend

By Toussaint Egan and Pete Volk
/ new

Best MORS loadout, class build in Modern Warfare 3

By Ford James
/ new

Filed under:

All riftstone locations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

By Paulo Kawanishi
/ new

Here’s the official slate of upcoming Star Wars movies and TV

By Pete Volk and Michael McWhertor
/ new

Filed under:

Get in on Fallout

Exploring the world and characters of Fallout, both through the games and the Prime Video show

View All Stories

Filed under:

The best recipes in Dragon’s Dogma 2

By Hirun Cryer
/ new