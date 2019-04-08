Pokémon Go Bagon Community Day Classic guide

Pokémon Go is having a Bagon Community Day Classic event on April 7 from 2-5 p.m. in your local time.

As expected with a Community Day event, Bagon will spawn in huge numbers with a high chance of appearing shiny. There are also several other bonuses and perks, which we’ve listed out below.

How do I catch a shiny Bagon in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), Shiny rates on Community Days are about 1 in 24, which means that if you keep playing throughout the three-hour window, you should find quite a few shiny Pokémon.

If you’re short on time or Poké Balls, you can pop an Incense, then quickly tap each Bagon to check for shiny ones, running from any that aren’t shiny. Notably, any Bagon you’ve already tapped will face where your player is standing, so that should help identify which ones you may have already checked.

What Community Day move does Bagon’s evolution learn?

If you evolve Shelgon into Salamence from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. in your local time, it will learn the charged move Outrage.

If you miss out on evolving it during this period, you will likely be able to evolve it during a Community Day weekend event in December to get Outrage. If you don’t want to wait, you can use an Elite TM to get the move.

How does Salamence do in the Pokémon Go meta?

Salamence, being one of the pseudo-legendary dragon-type Pokémon, sits pretty close to the top of the DPS charts when it comes to raids and gyms. Set it up with Dragon Tail and Outrage to see it do some serious damage.

It’s even better if you manage to snag a Shadow Salamence or if you Mega Evolve it.

How do I make the most of Bagon Community Day?

The following bonuses will be active during Bagon Community Day:

Tripled XP for catching Pokémon

Incense lasts three hours

Lure Modules last three hours

Bagon special photobombs when taking snapshots

That said, you should definitely pop a Lucky Egg and an Incense and try to nab some powerful Bagon.

If you can Mega Evolve Charizard (to Charizard X), Ampharos, Sceptile, Altaria, Salamence, Latias, Latios, Rayquaza, or Garchomp, you’ll score additional Bagon Candy per catch.