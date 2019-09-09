Pokémon Go Deoxys weakness, counters, and best moveset

Deoxys is a rare Mythical Pokémon who appears in Pokémon Go raids in four different Formes — Normal, Attack, Defense, and Speed.

The latest appearance for Deoxys is during the Go Tour: Hoenn global event in Feb. 2023, where all four Formes will be available for the duration of the weekend in raids alongside Primal Kyogre and Groudon.

Deoxys weakness

Though the stats are different, the weaknesses for them are all the same. Deoxys is a psychic-type Pokémon meaning that it’s going to be weak against dark-, ghost-, and bug-type moves.

Deoxys counters

You’ll have the most success against Deoxys with the following counters:

Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch

with Bite and Crunch Mewtwo with Psycho Cut/Confusion and Shadow Ball

with Psycho Cut/Confusion and Shadow Ball Gengar with Shadow Claw/Hex and Shadow Ball

with Shadow Claw/Hex and Shadow Ball Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

While Speed, Attack, and Normal Forme Deoxys can be taken down easily with a group of four or more people using good counters, its Defense Forme is tankier, meaning you’ll likely need around seven or more players.

If you can bring along a few Mega Evolutions for Gengar and Houndoom, then that’ll improve your chances further.

Best moveset for Deoxys Normal, Attack, Defense and Speed Formes

When used in raids, none of Deoxys’ forms are particularly good. Attack and Normal Forme are both glass cannons that have extremely low defense, though they have high attacks.

If you’re set on using them, the best Deoxys movesets are:

Normal Forme best moves: Charge Beam and Thunderbolt

and Attack Forme best moves: Poison Jab and Dark Pulse

and Defense Forme best moves: Counter and Thunderbolt

and Speed Forme best moves: Zen Headbutt and Thunderbolt

Some notes on the above; the Defence Forme’s low attack make it not really worth using over any other fighting- or electric-type attackers, while Speed Forme Deoxys is the most useful, being the most balanced of the four stat-wise.

Is shiny Deoxys available?

Deoxys and its four Formes can be shiny, all adopting a yellow and green appearance:

Shiny Deoxys made its debut in the game in Feb. 2022, rolling out one Forme per week for the duration of the month.

Remember, if it is shiny, you are guaranteed to catch it on your first successful throw — so use a Pinap Berry to earn some easy extra Candy.

For more information on raids, check out our Pokémon Go raid guide.