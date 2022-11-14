Pokémon Go ‘Team Go Rocket Takeover’ 2022 event, Special Research guide

A new “Team Go Rocket Takeover” event has launched in Pokémon Go, alongside the “Greedy Gluttons” event.

This event, which runs from Nov. 14-17, introduces new Shadow Pokémon and a new set of Team Go Rocket research to complete. Finishing the research will reward you with Shadow Mewtwo, an extremely powerful Pokémon to add to your collection.

During the event, Team Go Rocket grunts will appear more often, and you can use a Charged TM to get rid of the move Frustration from Shadow Pokémon.

After beating each Team Go Rocket leader once, Giovanni will appear with Persian, Mewtwo, and either Steelix, Nidoqueen, or Rhyperior in his party. Use the strongest Pokémon you have to take him down, as his Pokémon always pack a punch.

Alongside Giovanni, the shiny version of Pawniard has been added to Pokémon Go.

You can see the full list of perks and Special Research below.

Ultra Beast Protection Efforts Special Research Tasks and rewards

Step 1 of 4

Defeat 6 Team Go Rocket grunts (10 Hyper Potions)

Catch 4 Shadow Pokémon (10 Poké Balls)

Purify 2 Shadow Pokémon (10 Pinap Berries)

Rewards: 2,000 XP, 15 Great Balls, 1 Rocket Radar

Step 2 of 4

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo (1,500 XP)

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff (1,500 XP)

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra (1,500 XP)

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Super Rocket Radar

Step 3 of 4

Find the Team Go Rocket Boss (5 Max Potions)

Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss (20 Ultra Balls)

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss (5 Revives)

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1 Lucky Egg, 2 Golden Razz Berries

You’ll be able to catch Shadow Mewtwo after defeating Giovanni.

Step 4 of 4

Claim reward (1,500 XP)

Claim reward (1,500 XP)

Claim reward (1,500 XP)

Rewards: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Team Go Rocket Takeover 2022 event Field Research and rewards

There’s only one special event Field Research:

Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket grunts (1 Mysterious Component)

12 km egg hatches for Team Go Rocket Takeover

You can get 12 km eggs from beating Team Go Rocket leaders.